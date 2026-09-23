Aston Villa loanee Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly been offered an escape route from Villa Park with his spell at the club already ‘unravelling’.

Garnacho was part of one of the most surprising transfers in this summer’s window, having joined Aston Villa from Chelsea on loan with a £43m conditional buy clause.

The former Manchester United academy product is looking to rebuild his career after falling out of favour at Old Trafford and struggling to live up to expectations at Chelsea.

Garnacho followed former Man Utd misfits Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in joining Aston Villa to kickstart his career, but this is not currently working.

He has been restricted to only 31 minutes for Aston Villa this season as Emery has preferred to select other wingers.

Now, The Daily Mail are reporting that Spanish clubs are ‘eyeing a swoop’ for Garnacho with his Aston Villa spell already ‘unravelling’.

It is said that Garnacho is being ‘monitored’ by clubs in Spain, who are reportedly ‘watching his situation closely’ ahead of a potential move in January or next summer.

Unai Emery makes decision on Alejandro Garnacho

There have been suggestions that Garnacho is already finished at Aston Villa following a disappointing start to the new campaign, but our sources are insistent that the club are not being hasty with the Chelsea loanee.

Last week, we reported that Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery remains a believer in Garnacho’s ability and that the player will be given opportunities to prove himself, while he still has every chance of eventually earning a permanent move to Villa Park.

Emery’s snub of Garnacho for last week’s Carabao Cup win against Coventry City raised concerns, but the Aston Villa boss has moved to silence speculation about Garnacho.

After the win against Coventry City, Emery explained why he has not been using Garnacho and sent a message to the Chelsea loanee.

“Continue working. Work, work, train, work,” Emery said about Garnacho after Villa’s winvictory at Coventry.

“When he can have minutes to play, try to play well. He is progressing, but we have players in front of him now.

“George Hemmings is playing fantastic. Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want. Mbaye also responded well.

“We want a competitive team and players to compete in the style we have. Garnacho is a little bit behind because of some circumstances we had in pre-season. It is time to be patient for the time he needs.”