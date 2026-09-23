Eric Cantona torches Sir Jim Ratcliffe as Man Utd civil war erupts

Eric Cantona has torn into Manchester United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and even insisted he would never have signed for the Red Devils in 1992 if Ratcliffe was in charge.

Cantona is one of the most iconic figures in Man Utd’s history, and played a major role in establishing the club as the dominant force in the early Premier League years.

The Frenchman won the league title in four of his five seasons at Old Trafford, and throughout his adult life, has never been shy in giving an opinion.

The 60-year-old has been a vocal critic of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s handling of Man Utd in the past, with Cantona accusing INEOS of “destroying” the club and running it “more like an economy” earlier this year when United laid off around 400 members of staff.

And on the back of Ratcliffe’s recent comments around immigration in the UK, Cantona has verbally chastised the billionaire tax exile once again.

Ratcliffe previously told Sky News the UK had been “colonised by immigrants. Speaking to the BBC a few days ago, Ratcliffe declared the UK is “on the slide” and “no one is dealing with the immigration problem and no one is tough enough to deal with the benefits problem.”

Eric Cantona torches Sir Jim Ratcliffe

As cited by The Telegraph, Cantona has responded to Ratcliffe’s claims, and when asked if he would have signed for United if Ratcliffe were in charge back in his day, he bluntly replied: “No.”

Offering insight as to why, the United legend added: “Of course [I would not have signed]. You know what I think about all of this, with this kind of politics.

“And I cannot understand that someone like this can say something like this when he’s one of the owners of the club.”

Cantona went on to add: “Football is a very popular sport. Football is made – all the greatest players come from different waves of immigration. Everywhere, in France, in England, everywhere.

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“In France for instance, the greatest players in France, they all come from different waves of immigration. I made a documentary on that, French Football: An Immigrant History.

“Raymond Kopa, in the 1950s, was the son of Polish immigrants who came to France, worked in France, and worked hard in France.

“And then the Italians, Italians like [Michel] Platini [born in France but the son and grandson of Italian immigrants]. And then Spanish, like me, my mother came from Spanish refugees. I cannot accept this kind of thing [Ratcliffe’s views].”