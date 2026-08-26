Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is still hoping to bring Mykhailo Mudryk to the club

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has revealed he is “carefully optimistic” about adding to his squad before the transfer window slams shut – but sources have delivered a pessimistic update on the Whites’ prospects of persuading Chelsea to loan them Mykhailo Mudryk.

The West Yorkshire side have started the new campaign with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground – first in the Premier League and then on Tuesday night, with a convincing Carabao Cup victory.

Having signed four players so far this summer – Harry Wilson, Tarik Muharemovic, James Trafford and Nico Elvedi – Farke will have been thrilled to see the quartet all making telling contributions so far.

However, Leeds are far from done. Sources can confirm they want at least three more additions before the window closes, while a fourth – another attacking midfielder-cum-winger – is also seen as desirable.

Indeed, having splashed out £80m but having recouped around £30m, Leeds’ net spend so far this summer is around £50m – giving further room for additions.

Providing an update on their quest to add to their squad before the window closes at 11pm on Tuesday night, Farke told the media: “There was never a transfer window when I got all my wishes and all the plans that I wanted! But I’m carefully optimistic that we’ll have a good ending to the window.

“So I’m pleased with our signings so far. But we know that there are definitely also a few positions where we can improve and have to improve our squad for a long, long season.

“This is also what our supporters, what the club, what Leeds United, deserves – that we try our best in the last second to give ourselves the best possible squad.

“It’s always a bit tricky because we want to work sustainably, and we also work with limited resources and have to be a bit more creative sometimes, perhaps more than some other clubs.

“Nevertheless, we are ambitious and want to have further on some proper signings. And yeah, fingers crossed that works out.”

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Mudryk a difficult transfer for Leeds – Sources

Giving an indication on where he still will look to strengthen, Farke continued: “It’s important that we also add a bit more because I wouldn’t say that the group [squad] is is too big at all at the moment.

“We definitely need a few more experienced players back from injury like Wilfried Gnonto, like Gabi Gudmundsson, like Ilia Gruev, and also hopefully a few more signings.

“Yes, all my centre-backs have delivered so far. That’s quite good. So far we’ve played in this position more or less four centre-backs in three positions.

“I doubt that over a long season, just four centre-backs are needed. So for that, we have to stay awake, and so far so good. But yeah, it’s competition, and this is exactly what we want.”

One player Leeds are have held talks over the past week is Chelsea star Mudryk.

The Ukrainian star is ready to resume his career after not seeing any action since November 2024, following a suspension over alleged doping offences.

Now, with all charges dropped, he is free to continue playing, and with the Blues eager to send him out on loan, Leeds have emerged as one of the clubs competing for his signature.

While Fabrizio Romano says Mudryk’s first choice is to move to Elland Road, a deal does look difficult, with Chelsea seeking a guarantee on minutes before sending him to his next club.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has spoken to sources close to Chelsea and suggests Leeds have a problem securing a deal.

“Chelsea want guaranteed minutes for Mudryk to help him kickstart his career. Leeds cannot guarantee that, and he would probably move there as a squad option only and likely have to wait for his chance.

“Chelsea’s ideal is to send Mudryk to [sister club] Strasbourg, where they can effectively guarantee him minutes. They can’t dictate that to Leeds, hence why they have so far rejected their proposal.

“That’s not to say it can’t happen, but as it stands, Chelsea would prefer him to go elsewhere.”

As well as Leeds and Strasbourg, the Ukrainian has interest from Napoli and Coventry.

Discussing Mudryk’s future, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso was giving nothing away when questioned earlier this week.

“We will see, we still have time to decide, and we don’t have to rush on many decisions and at the right time we will take them; at the moment not yet,” he said.

Reports on Tuesday linked Leeds with a move to sign a RB Leipzig striker, though sources can reveal that, while they have been made aware of his availability, a move is unlikely.