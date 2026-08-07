Man Utd, Chelsea learn Brentford stance over big Igor Thiago sale

Brentford have no intention of entertaining offers for star striker Igor Thiago this summer, regardless of which clubs come calling, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most coveted forwards following a sensational breakthrough campaign and, despite growing interest from England and across Europe, sources insist the Bees’ stance is unequivocal – Thiago is simply not for sale.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a superb 2025/26 season, scoring 22 goals in what was effectively his first full campaign in English football after injuries disrupted his maiden year following his arrival in 2024.

His outstanding form earned him a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad and also convinced Brentford to reward him with a new long-term contract earlier this year.

Unsurprisingly, Thiago’s performances have not gone unnoticed.

TEAMtalk understands Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all registered interest through intermediaries as they assess options to strengthen their attacking departments.

We can also confirm Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been closely monitoring Thiago’s progress and continue to keep detailed reports on the striker’s development.

However, Brentford’s position has not changed.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that there are no circumstances under which the club would currently entertain offers, with officials viewing Thiago as one of the pillars of their project heading into the new season.

Brentford determined to keep Igor Thiago

The club believe he is entering the prime years of his career and expect him to continue playing a central role in their ambitions under head coach Keith Andrews.

Just as importantly for Brentford, there is no pressure coming from the player’s camp.

We understand Thiago has no interest in pursuing a move at this stage of his career and remains fully committed to the project in west London.

The Brazilian believes Brentford have provided the perfect platform for his development and is excited about building on last season’s success rather than seeking an immediate move elsewhere.

With both club and player aligned, Brentford are confident they can fend off any interest before the transfer window closes, even if Europe’s biggest clubs continue to monitor one of the Premier League’s most prolific emerging forwards.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has explained how Man Utd can sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle United, with the deal set to be difficult.

Elsewhere, a triple exit from Chelsea is reportedly nearing.