Enzo Perez of Real Oviedo is being tracked by Brentford and Chelsea

Premier League Brentford are viewed as narrow favourites over London rivals Chelsea to sign one of the hottest prospects in Spanish football outside LaLiga, sources understand.

The London pair have emerged among the clubs monitoring Real Oviedo’s teenage midfielder Enzo Perez, as the 18-year-old continues to establish himself in Spain’s Segunda Division and impress EPL scouts, TEAMtalk has been told.

The Spanish attacking midfielder, who only signed his first professional contract in July, has attracted more and more attention after a rapid breakthrough this season, which has seen him score one goal and add three assists from 12 appearances so far.

Sources have confirmed Brentford are tracking the player and have taken a particularly long look at the player in recent weeks ahead of the January window, while Chelsea have sent scouts to Asturias to assess him in person.

AC Milan are also closely watching his progress and could consider a move as early as the January window, with Spanish clubs Real Betis and Espanyol also keen.

Sources state that Chelsea and Brentford are not the only Premier League sides keen and there are multiple teams making regular checks on his progress.

Pérez was born in 2008 and is a product of the club academy since childhood. He is now a great success for the club as he has started regularly in recent weeks, making him an integral member of the side and frequently involved in his side’s most dangerous attacks.

His ability to progress the ball and create from central areas has drawn comparisons with a young Santi Cazorla in the Spanish press; his form has also earned him a call-up to Spain’s under-19 squad.

However, for those tracking the player and potentially exploring a January deal, two major hurdles potentially block their path to his signing…

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Oviedo protected by increased exit clause for Enzo Perez

Oviedo extended his deal until June 2029 earlier this year. His release clause stood at €5.5 million until early November but has since been increased substantially, with the club planning further rises to protect one of its brightest talents in many a year.

Oviedo believe Perez could become the biggest sale in the club’s history, though they would prefer to retain him this season unless a particularly strong offer arrives.

The team, currently managed by Real Madrid and Spain legend, Raul, are currently ninth in the LaLiga 2 standings, some nine points adrift of the second automatic promotion spot.

The player himself has also moved to play down any speculation of a January move. Speaking after returning from international duty this week, Perez said he remains focused on helping Oviedo get back to La Liga and said any interest is being handled by those around him.

With the January and summer windows being planned for by his suitors, though, the situation is one that several top clubs will be watching closely.

For now, the teenager’s priority is continuing his development at the club he has supported his whole life.

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