Manchester United are being told why a move to sign Calvin Bassey would deliver a major uplift in defensive solidity, with TEAMtalk explaining why a £40m-plus deal could go through in January and with Mauricio Pochettino backed to let an unfortunate star exit Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have appointed Pochettino as a replacement for Michael Carrick, who was sacked with the club slumped down in 18th place and inside the Premier League’s relegation zone after a horrific return of just one win in 10 Premier League games.

Pochettino has immediately gotten to work at Carrington, having arrived in the north-west on Wednesday afternoon, having taken the red-eye from Cincinnati to Manchester following his final game in charge of the United States on Tuesday.

And while the immediate focus will be aimed at triggering an urgently needed upturn in results, the soon-to-open January window also provides an opportunity for Pochettino to sign some much-needed upgrades for his underperforming squad.

To that end, sources understand that the new manager would like a new left-back, a left-sided centre-half and, in an ideal world, another centre forward, with Benjamin Sesko reportedly out of action until February owing to a problematic shin injury.

As a result, TEAMtalk exclusively brought you the news on October 30 – before Carrick was axed – that INEOS were given serious consideration for a January move for Bassey, whose deal at Fulham expires in just over seven months.

And while the Cottagers hold the option to extend that by a further year, we understand Pochettino is ready to green-light a move for the 26-year-old Nigeria international for two major reasons, and with sources claiming a fee worth in the region of £40m-plus could be enough to force Alvaro Arbeloa’s side to accept a transfer.

Now former United striker Louis Saha has backed calls for United to sign the beefcake centre-half, believing he is exactly what Pochettino needs to help the club climb the table over the remainder of the season…

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Calvin Bassey called smart business for Man Utd

Having made the move from Craven Cottage to Old Trafford himself some 22 years ago, Saha is well placed to speak about Bassey’s potential move in January, should United follow through with their initial interest with a solid bid.

“Calvin Bassey to Man Utd from Fulham? They are two very different clubs, that’s for sure. But his confidence and performance levels are high; he’s been a very reliable defender over the last two or three years,” Saha told CasinoHawks.

“Fulham have built something very strong, and he’s played a huge part of that. Remember, at the start of the season they were near the bottom, but you can see they’ve built something solid defensively since then.

“Who would he be competing with at Manchester United? The current defenders tend to make mistakes and get injured quite often, which doesn’t provide the stability a team under this much pressure needs.

“Hopefully, we find the right player, and Bassey could be a smart addition.”

At the same time, United may need to free up funds to help finance a January spree and one man who appears destined to leave is little-seen forward Joshua Zirkzee, the scorer of the penultimate goal of Carrick’s reign.

Asked if it’s time to cash in on the £36.5m Dutchman, Saha stated: “For Joshua Zirkzee, it just didn’t work out. The way things are going, I’m not saying Zirkzee is a bad player; I don’t think he is.

“But looking at it from my perspective, if I were playing in this team right now, I might be performing like Joshua Zirkzee as well.

“That’s how I see it. I’m not trying to make excuses, but I don’t see Paul Scholes or Roy Keane in that team. When I played, if I had an off week, it didn’t matter as much because Van Nistelrooy or Wayne Rooney could score a hat-trick.

“I was lucky that when my confidence was down, other players carried the team. That’s not the case now. We are asking a lot from Zirkzee and Sesko as young players, and it’s not easy.

“A move might be best for Zirkzee because he wants to do well for the club. If it’s not working out as it should, he should find a place where he can feel more confident and enjoy his football.”

To kickstart his reign, Pochettino has immediately enforced three major rule changes which oppose Carrick and will help tackle what many have seen as the club’s biggest issue this season.

In other news, Pochettino has reportedly asked United to dismiss Wilcox as director of football and replace him with an ally who helped transform the fortunes of both Southampton and Spurs under the Argentine

Elsewhere on the transfer front, United are also reportedly chasing a game-changing £67m signing, whom Pochettino could help them land next year.