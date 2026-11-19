Bournemouth are now expecting offers close to their valuation for top Chelsea target Alex Scott and are fully preparing themselves for his painful departure in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 23-year-old England midfielder remains the major focus for Stamford Bridge chiefs BlueCo, who are considered the frontrunners for his signature by sources.

Chelsea made unsuccessful approaches last summer and continue to view him as a priority to strengthen Xabi Alonso’s midfield, especially after the departure of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City over the summer.

Scott is seen as the perfect profile to help strengthen the team, and the chance to play alongside the likes of Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers is exciting to the midfielder.

Indeed, sources state that Scott wants the move to Stamford Bridge. Personal terms are understood to be no issue between parties and have been agreed upon for some time, while Chelsea sources are optimistic about making progress.

While Bournemouth have previously valued the player closer to £100million (including add-ons), discussions have included figures around £90m and, although it could still reach over the £100m mark, there is a belief that a slightly lower figure would be enough.

Either way, that fee will comfortable shatter the existing record transfer fee received by the Cherries, which currently sits at the £60.2m (€72m, $80m) spent by Manchester City to sign Antoine Semenyo back in January of this year.

The Cherries’stance has softened compared with the summer, when they rejected interest from several Premier League clubs.

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Bournemouth primed for huge Alex Scott offers

They are not actively forcing a sale but are preparing for substantial offers in January, particularly if they are in a comfortable league position.

Scott is currently under contract until 2028 and has rejected new terms at the Vitality Stadium.

There is also no expectation from Bournemouth sources that his stance will change, given the amount of interest in him from England’s elite sides.

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Liverpool and Arsenal retain interest, but Chelsea hold the strongest position in the race to sign a player who has been sidelined with a thigh injury suffered on England duty. He is, however, expected to return soon.

Any January deal will still depend on the fee meeting Bournemouth’s expectations, yet the latest indications suggest the south coast outfit are bracing themselves for serious interest, while Chelsea push to land a midfielder considered one of the Premier League’s best in his position.