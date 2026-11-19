Mauricio Pochettino has used his first press conference as Manchester United boss to hint at his desire to have a big say on the club’s transfer business in a clear show of authority to the under-fire Jason Wilcox, while the Argentine has also explained the other qualities he plans to bring in at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ poor summer recruitment is under the spotlight. While they spent the best part of £155m to sign Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba to fortify their midfield, question marks have been raised over the quality of the players – and in particular the first two – brought in.

And with their poor recruitment partially blamed for the club’s woeful form so far this season – results which ultimately accounted for Michael Carrick’s job as manager – the focus has now fully shifted onto the position of the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, with many fans blaming the 55-year-old for this season’s turgid set of results.

Indeed, an explosive report earlier on Thursday morning suggested Pochettino has already demanded United axe Wilcox and bring in one of his trusted allies, who helped him carve out successful spells both at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Now Pochettino, in a clear sign of his demand for control, has revealed that he wants more than a strong say in the club’s recruitment.

While some fans may be wary of just how much influence he has after being named ‘head coach’ rather than ‘manager’ of United, Pochettino has confirmed his demand to be “involved in all the situations that affect the team”.

Asked how closely aligned his philosophy is to United’s, Pochettino said: “I think we need to go little by little, step by step. We cannot go too fast, but at the same time, to attack the priority.

“And I think it’s not our philosophy, because always I say we need to always to adapt when you arrive at a new club.”

In a clear statement of intent, he continued: “We feel all the support from the director and the owner, and of course now it’s it’s up to us to provide what they expect from us.

“We have a clear idea what the club expect from us, and we want to be at the level of the demand of this football club.”

READ NEXT: Pochettino enforces three major rule changes as new boss cracks down on BIG issue that plagued Carrick

Pochettino on what he will bring to Man Utd

Having addressed the media for the first time since taking on the United job, Pochettino has revealed what he plans to instil at Old Trafford.

“Creating the culture is the most important thing,” the 54-year-old said. “To have the culture is the most important thing. Create the habit, the principle, and I think that is what we want to create.

“We need to look forward and to find a way to create the best habit and the culture that will allow us to win every single game.”

In a word of caution, the former USA coach continued: “We need to adapt to the culture of the club; we need to know the identity of the club, the philosophy, the history of the club, and then try to create all together.

“If we don’t perform, the responsibility is mine. But that is why we need to communicate well. We need to create a good way to communicate with all the areas, and I think, of course, being involved in all the situations that affect the team.”

Meanwhile, United are being told why a move to sign a powerful Nigerian would deliver a major uplift in defensive solidity, with TEAMtalk explaining why a £40m-plus deal could go through in January.

His arrival could come at the expense of a divisive star Lisandro Martinez, who has now reported to have reached a decision over a January move to Barcelona.

Elsewhere on the transfer front, United are also reportedly chasing a game-changing £67m signing, whom Pochettino could help them land next year.