Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Fleetwood get Prem opponents as Liverpool learn fate

Fleetwood Town will face either Everton or Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, while Liverpool have been drawn against Bournemouth.

Fleetwood, who are 18th in League Two, enjoyed one of the greatest nights in their history on Tuesday, beating Premier League champions Arsenal 5-3 on penalties to book their place in the last eight. They have another home draw in the competition to look forward to and will be closely watching Newcastle’s trip to Everton on Thursday night.

Liverpool edged past Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday following a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Valentin Barco, Kostas Tsimikas, Ryan Gravenberch and Emmanuel Emegha all missed penalties before Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana sent his decisive spot-kick over the bar, which saw Liverpool advance.

Liverpool will face Andoni Iraola’s former side Bournemouth in the next round.

League One Bradford City must prepare for an extremely difficult test at Manchester City, while Crystal Palace will host Sunderland at Selhurst Park.