Liverpool make contact for £60m midfield deal after Felix Nmecha setback

Liverpool have reportedly made a new approach for a £60million midfielder after learning fellow transfer target Felix Nmecha will cost a huge fee.

Liverpool are in the market for midfield recruits after selling Curtis Jones to Inter for £30m in the summer. There is also uncertainty over Alexis Mac Allister’s future as he still has not been offered a new contract.

Liverpool are competing with Chelsea for Bournemouth star Alex Scott and Monaco’s Lamine Camara, and there has now been an update on the latter…

Liverpool make fresh contact

The Reds have once again spoken with Camara’s agents as they ‘step up their interest’ in the Ligue 1 star ahead of the January window, according to The Sun.

The report states: ‘Liverpool are looking to strengthen their midfield with a player of Camara’s profile, and the 22-year-old has emerged as an attractive option.’

Liverpool have ‘asked to be kept informed of developments’ surrounding Camara, with ‘talks continuing behind the scenes’.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed on Tuesday that Camara, Scott and Nmecha are all on Liverpool’s midfield shortlist.

Camara was on the verge of joining Chelsea for £47m on deadline day, only for the deal to collapse at the last moment.

Monaco now want £60m to let the Senegal international leave in January.

Nmecha price revealed

We can confirm that Liverpool and Manchester United are both keen to bring former Manchester City academy star Nmecha back to the Premier League.

However, Borussia Dortmund have decided they want to keep Nmecha in January, which will make any winter deal very difficult.

Dortmund have quoted interest clubs a huge €100m (£84m) for the player.

The €80m (£67m) release clause in Nmecha’s contract will become active next summer, but Liverpool want a new midfielder before then.

Mac Allister latest

Andoni Iraola’s side are ‘considering a new direction’ for Mac Allister in 2027, Sky Sport journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed.

A new contract for the Argentine is ‘not on the agenda’ at Anfield, which means his sale is becoming a ‘concrete possibility’.

Mac Allister looks set to be the main victim of Liverpool’s midfield revamp next year.

Mac Allister has previously been linked with sides such as Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The World Cup winner said in September that he was ‘very sad’ not to have been offered fresh terms during the summer.