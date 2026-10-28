Chelsea plot massive bid for £84m ace compared to Frank Lampard

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are both eager to sign Fermin Lopez, with a report claiming Barcelona could shockingly sell the attacking midfielder.

Lopez notched 13 goals and 17 assists in 48 games last season as Barca won their second successive LaLiga title, while also lifting the Spanish Super Cup. He was desperately unlucky to miss the World Cup through injury, having broken a bone in his foot during Barca’s penultimate league game.

Lopez has continued his great form since returning from injury, having registered five goals and four assists in 12 appearances so far this term.

The 23-year-old is one of the gems of Barca’s squad, having established himself as a vital first-team player after graduating from their academy.

According to CaughtOffside, the Blaugrana ‘would prefer not to sell’ Lopez but ‘would have to consider big offers’ due to their ongoing financial problems.

Chelsea and PSG are both ‘paying close attention’ to Lopez’s situation and could test Barca’s resolve with mega proposals next year.

A source is quoted as saying: “PSG are preparing a serious offer worth around €80million [£67m] for Fermin Lopez.

“Chelsea are also considering a massive bid.”

PSG’s alleged offer will not meet Barca’s demands, as they supposedly want €100m (£84m) or more to sell the playmaker.

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea hold long-term interest in Lopez, having approached Barca over his availability in the summer of 2025.

Lopez snubbed Chelsea’s advances to stay at Barca, subsequently penning a new contract with the Catalan giants in February.

But if this new report is to be believed, then Chelsea are back on the hunt for the player.

Lopez has shades of Frank Lampard about him, too.

Fermin Lopez ‘phenomenal’ and Lampard-esque

During an appearance on talkSPORT in September, European football expert Andy Brassell said of Lopez: “I think back to Hansi Flick’s first season. I went to the game where they beat Bayern 4-1 in the Champions League. He was the best player on the pitch in that, he was unbelievable.

“He does that Frank Lampard thing of getting into the box late. If you think of all those other players that can do that, and have been able to do that over the years, he’s got superior technical ability to any of them. The mobility is incredible, the engine is incredible.”

Journalist and commentator Kevin Hatchard said: “He’s just a phenomenal footballer and really underrated. I think if you ask most people to name a load of Barcelona stars, he wouldn’t be that high on that list.

“But I think he’s getting better and better all the time, and he’s a player that I think… not Lamine [Yamal] levels, but I think he’s a top, top player.”

Lopez is not the only attacking midfielder to have appeared on Chelsea’s radar, as they also admire Como sensation Nico Paz.

Sources have told us whether Como would consider selling Paz to Alonso’s side in January.