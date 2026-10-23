Next Man Utd manager: Jason Wilcox picks ‘absolutely exceptional’ Carrick replacement with no strings attached

Jason Wilcox’s preferred managerial candidate to replace Michael Carrick has reportedly emerged, should Manchester United decide they need to pull the trigger if results do not improve quickly.

Wednesday night’s disastrous defeat at Como in the Champions League made it seven games without a win for the Red Devils and heaped more pressure on Carrick’s position as a result.

The United boss wasn’t helped by his skipper, Bruno Fernandes, undermining him with his very public criticism of Carrick’s tactics after the loss in northern Italy. Indeed, United have already made a decision of whether to strip the Portuguese playmaker of the captaincy after his rant.

TEAMtalk understands that INEOS have four names in the frame to replace Carrick, although one of those has already made his decision on making the switch to Old Trafford.

Antonio Conte continues to push for the job, although a major demand to take the reins could end up proving problematic for INEOS, while his abrasive nature is another matter altogether.

But now a fresh report from talkSPORT claims that Wilcox wants former Newcastle United Eddie Howe to replace Carrick, if he has to call time on the former Middlesbrough boss’ tenure.

As it stands, United are sticking by their man ahead of Sunday’s visit of Bournemouth, who will come into the game off the back of trouncing former United boss Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan in the Europa League.

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Wilcox favours Eddie Howe appointment

According to talkSPORT’s report on United’s managerial situation, Wilcox currently ‘views Howe favourably’, with the 48-year-old having been out of a job since leaving Newcastle in July after five years in charge.

Howe transformed the St James’ Park outfit into Champions League qualifiers, while also winning their first silverware in 70 years, as they won the 2025 Carabao Cup.

Legendary former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was clearly a big fan when the pair used to lock horns, previously saying of Howe: “Eddie is doing an exceptional job, absolutely exceptional.”

For the record, we’ve previously stated how United hold the former Bournemouth chief in high regard and that Howe is now ready to make a return to the dugout.

Other contenders also include former Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, Aston Villa chief Unai Emery and Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler.

However, it appears that Wilcox wants a proven Premier League manager, and Howe would clearly be a logical choice in that regard and one that would not ruffle any feathers as far as INEOS is concerned.