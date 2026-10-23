Liverpool: Insider reveals current FSG thinking on signing Ronald Araujo outright

A reporter who primarily covers Liverpool has revealed the current feelings around activating the €55m / £47m option to buy Ronald Araujo from Barcelona.

Araujo has been a revelation since rocking up at Anfield, instantly solving Liverpool’s problem position of right-back.

Jeremie Frimpong continues to flounder, while Conor Bradley is still recuperating from long-term knee injuries.

But in Araujo, Andoni Iraola now has a pacy option who dominates in both boxes. The Reds are much more secure when defending set pieces, and over the past week, Araujo scored his first and second goals for his loan side.

From an optics perspective, Liverpool signing the Barcelona captain outright appears to be a no-brainer. The Reds retain an option to buy worth €55m / £47m, which makes things simple between the clubs.

The only negatives come in the form of Araujo’s high wages and age. On the latter, the Uruguayan will turn 28 before a decision must be made on his option, and Reds owners FSG have largely resisted he temptation to sign older players during their tenure.

Indeed, looking at the the last two summers windows, for example, the oldest player Liverpool have signed outright was Alexander Isak who’d just turned 26. The vast bulk of arrivals were in their early 20s.

But according to the latest from the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, both Liverpool and Araujo have shown an early willingness to continue beyond the current campaign.

Steele – who primarily covers Liverpool – insisted no decision has yet been made, though the signs right now suggest we could see Araujo back at Anfield next season.

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Liverpool and Ronald Araujo’s stances on outright transfer

‘Based on his first two months at the club, they would be fools not to trigger that option,’ Steele wrote in a Q&A. ‘The Uruguay international has taken to the Premier League with ease despite playing out of position.

‘Given the physicality of English football in 2026, 6ft 3in Araujo is a handy player to have in both boxes. He has scored two goals in the last week and has been winning big headers at set-pieces in his own penalty area, too.

‘Araujo is thoroughly enjoying his time at Liverpool and starting to fall in love with football again after a period of mental health issues and off-the-field problems at Barcelona.

‘The obvious caveat is that he will turn 28 in March. Still, Liverpool and Araujo have both shown a willingness to extend their relationship.

‘Let’s see if his rise continues as no decision will be made just yet.’

Of course, if Liverpool want Araujo back but don’t believe £47m represents fair value for a 28-year-old defender, they could ignore the option and attempt to negotiate a deal from scratch for a lower fee with Barcelona.

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