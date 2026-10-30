Arsenal and Newcastle accelerate pursuit of €40m-rated Brazilian midfield sensation

Arsenal and Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs monitoring highly rated Cruzeiro midfielder Eduardo Pape, TEAMtalk understands, with Bayern Munich also taking a close look at the 17-year-old Brazilian.

Pape, who is yet to make his senior professional debut, has emerged as one of the most talked-about youth prospects in Brazilian football after his strong performances at under-17 and under-18 level.

Scouts have spoken to us about Pape, and describe him as a hugely exciting young talent with a big future.

Comparisons have been drawn with Sergio Busquets and Rodri due to his positional intelligence and ability to control play from central midfield.

He has a contract at Cruzeiro until 2029, with the club holding the majority of his economic rights and an international release clause set at €100million (£83.3m / $111.6m).

Despite that clause, sources indicate that Cruzeiro are looking at around €40million (£33.3m / $44.6m) for any potential sale.

Arsenal and Newcastle are understood to be tracking the midfielder’s development very closely, and they are firmly in the mix as a transfer battle develops for the exciting teenager.

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Bayern Munich to compete with Arsenal, Newcastle for Pape deal

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have taken a active approach, sending a scout to watch Pape in action at the UEFA Friendship Cup for under-18 sides in Switzerland earlier this month

The German club’s interest adds another elite side to the growing European attention surrounding the youngster.

Earlier in the year, Pape was also watched by Manchester City, Chelsea and Bournemouth following his displays at the South American under-17 championship.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Monaco were among the other sides credited with interest by sources.

No formal offers have been tabled so far, with most clubs content to monitor him from afar and wait until he turns 18.

Indeed, a move to the Premier League is made somewhat more difficult by age restrictions.

Pape does not turn 18 until March 2027, and therefore cannot join a UK club before next summer.

Cruzeiro are under no pressure to sell in the short term and are expected to continue developing him within their own pathway.

But with interest already from several of Europe’s leading clubs, the teenager is likely to remain a name closely watched as the next two transfer windows approach.

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