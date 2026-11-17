Gabriel Rajkovic is fast becoming one of the most-watched teenagers in world football and TEAMtalk sources can reveal that both Manchester United and Barcelona are leading the chase for his signature.

The Oslo-born attacker, who holds dual Norwegian and Serbian eligibility, has established himself in the Eliteserien with Valerenga this season and broken records as one of the competition’s youngest-ever players and goalscorers.

Man Utd and Barcelona have been among the most active suitors. Indeed, United scouts have watched Rajković live on multiple occasions, and sources suggest the teenager grew up supporting the Old Trafford club, giving the Red Devils a potential emotional edge.

Meanwhile, Barcelona representatives were present when he scored his first top-flight goal against Bodø/Glimt back in August.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also compiled detailed reports after tracking the left-footed winger extensively over the summer. Both London clubs were in attendance for key matches and have positioned themselves among the major players watching the teenager.

With clubs watching and reporting back on him, there is no clear frontrunner. That is expected to come in time, however, when interested parties present their proposals to him.

The interest extends far beyond the four teams mentioned, however.

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Clubs stacking up in chase for Gabriel Rajkovic

Sources indicate that Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Brighton, Aston Villa and other Premier League sides are interested observers, while Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, Juventus and Como have also been noted with scouting the young attacker, who can operate on either wing or through the middle.

Valerenga will want a substantial fee, potentially exceeding €18million (£15m), which would make Rajković the most expensive player ever sold from the Eliteserien.

The player himself, who is contracted until the end of 2028, has stressed that his focus remains on continued development in Norway, having previously turned down invitations to train at major European clubs.

With the 2026 season still ongoing and significant regulatory hurdles remaining, any transfer is unlikely in the short term.

Indeed, the summer of 2027 will be where his future begins to take shape and, for now, he remains one of the most exciting players in European football.