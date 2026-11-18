Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes’s performance for Portugal against Wales in the UEFA Nations League has been hailed in the national media, as former Red Devils star Gary Neville has advised incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino on what to do about his future.

Portugal beat Wales 3-2 at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday evening.

Man Utd star Fernandes started as the number 10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation and played until the second minute of injury time.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder scored in the 11th minute and created two chances.

Fernandes also made three tackles and had a passing accuracy of 83.6%.

The Portuguese media were impressed with the display produced by Fernandes against Wales and raved about him.

Zero Zero gave Fernandes 7.8 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘Despite his great goal in the first half, he wasn’t at his best during those first 45 minutes.

‘However, he was decisive in the second half, linking the offensive play and helping defensively, especially during the most difficult phase when the Portuguese team was outnumbered.’

There was praise for Fernandes from Goal, as well, who gave him 9 out of 10 and observed: ‘The captain delivered a performance in his own way.

‘He opened the scoring in the 11th minute and continued to be the team’s main creative force until he was substituted in stoppage time.

‘His leadership was evident in how he dictated the pace of the game during its most unstable moments.’

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Gary Neville’s advice to Mauricio Pochettino about Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, but there is an option to extend it by another year.

On November 13, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Fernandes has turned down Man Utd’s latest offer of a new contract.

Sources have told us that the Portugal international attacking midfielder wants a guaranteed contract until 2030.

However, Man Utd are unwilling to meet that demand.

Former Man Utd defender Neville has given his take on the future of Fernandes and has advised new head coach Mauricio Pochettino what to do about him.

Neville said on Stick to United: “I think Manchester United have to make a decision now for the good of the long term. I think Mauricio will help them with that.

“I think Mauricio’s first big meeting is with Bruno Fernandes, I think he’s sat down with him and he’s saying, ‘You’re here for eight months, fact. Let’s make this good. I’m gonna make you the best player in the league again, and I want you to be my captain, I want you to be brilliant. Let’s discuss the contract in the summer.’

“I think that’s the best thing to do. I wouldn’t double down on Bruno for the next three, four years. But I would try and keep him for one or two years.”

Neville added: “He’ll want the Casemiro/Rashford money. Why wouldn’t he, by the way?

“He should’ve had that money two years ago when they were getting it.

“The Rashford/Casemiro money, £20million a year, the club are not doing that.

“You can’t blame them, can you. The club cannot get caught with Bruno – it’s a really difficult one.

“And I’ll pretty much know where they’re at with it in respect of, ‘Yeah we want you Bruno, but we don’t want you for Rashford and Casemiro money. But we want you for another couple of years at this money.’

“And he’ll be like, ‘What, you don’t want me to be the best-paid player in the changing room?’

“And they can’t answer that, because the answer is he should be.

“So you’ve got this really difficult situation where you’ve got a star, the PFA Player of the Year, the best player at the club in the last 12 years, the player who’s stood up with assists and goals, delivered, and they won’t want to make the same mistake as they made for Casemiro and with Rashford, where they’re stuck paying this £20m for three years, £60m, knowing full well he might fall off the edge of a cliff in a year or two.”

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