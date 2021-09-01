Chelsea and Tottenham are both putting plans in place for a free transfer for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie next summer, a report claims.

Both clubs enjoyed strong summer windows this time around, bringing in key reinforcements. Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo overhauled his defence with a centre-back, a right-back and a goalkeeper. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s £97.5million re-signing of striker Romelu Lukaku filled arguably their only weak spot.

However, they did agree a late loan deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez to add further depth.

According to Sportmediaset, though, both London clubs are already looking ahead to the summer 2022 window.

What’s more, Ivory Coast international Kessie is a key target as he has less than a year left on his contract. As January approaches, so too does the prospect of him signing a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

The source claims that Chelsea – led by director Marina Granovskaia – have prepared a contract worth between €7million (£6million) and €8million (£6.9million) per season for him, excluding bonuses.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato claims that Tottenham’s offer is also worth €8million a year.

The second report adds that Milan’s current priority is to tie Kessie down to a new contract soon. However, there is a ‘lot of distance’ between the club and player as it stands.

Indeed, Sportmediaset claims that the Serie A side’s best offer so far amounts to €7million.

As such, Chelsea and Tottenham are ‘in the front row’ for his transfer unless a further development comes to light.

Kessie, who has also played for Atalanta in Italy, has scored 35 goals and assisted 14 others in 173 Serie A outings.

Kessie has transfer wish

Speaking earlier this year, the midfielder revealed that he would prefer to stay in Milan.

He said: “I’m proud to have chosen Milan and my intention isn’t to leave.

“On the contrary, I want to stay forever. Now I have the Olympics, but when I come back I will sort everything.”

Kessie added that he has already told Milan chiefs Frederic Massara and Paolo Maldini his thinking.

