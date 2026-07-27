James Trafford to Leeds on verge of completion as Man City agreement close

Leeds United and Manchester City sources have told TEAMtalk that a deal for goalkeeper James Trafford is all but agreed, though work remains ongoing on the final details.

Trafford has given his full approval and is ready to complete the move to Leeds, having already settled personal terms with the Yorkshire club.

Man City are pushing hard to include a sell-on clause that would guarantee them a percentage of any future transfer fee should Trafford leave Elland Road.

Leeds are negotiating this point carefully and are expected to increase the upfront payment in order to bring that sell-on percentage down to a more acceptable level.

The development marks significant progress after earlier discussions that had focused on personal terms and possible contractual protections, as we reported.

Trafford has been keen to remain in England rather than pursue European football abroad.

With Aston Villa’s interest in him as a potential long-term successor to Emiliano Martinez having cooled, Leeds have been given a clear path to get a deal done for the 23-year-old England international.

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Leeds and Man City confident of James Trafford deal

Club officials on both sides remain confident the remaining points can be resolved swiftly.

Trafford himself is understood to be eager to begin life as Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper and is prepared to finalise the switch as soon as the final club-to-club details are settled.

While speculation earlier centred on a possible European release clause, sources stress that Leeds are determined to protect their investment.

Leeds plan to install the highly rated shot-stopper as their number one and will not agree to any provision that risks losing him for a modest sum.

Instead, the focus has shifted firmly to the sell-on arrangement requested by Man City.

Leeds believe that securing Trafford will strengthen their squad considerably as they aim to climb the Premier League table and push towards European qualification next season.

With the player ready to go and both clubs close to an agreement, there is genuine optimism that the transfer can be completed in the coming days once the sell-on percentage and upfront fee are finalised.

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