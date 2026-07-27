Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus’ plans for Aston Villa-linked Zion Suzuki have come to light, with one path looking much more appealing than the other.

Ever since the Japan international shone for his country at this summer’s World Cup, the 6ft 3in shot-stopper has been credited with interest from a host of European teams.

The Parma star was linked with Leeds United in recent weeks, but reports suggested the 23-year-old turned down the chance to head to Elland Road.

Since then, Leeds have pursued backup Manchester City keeper James Trafford, with Daniel Farke’s team hopeful that a deal for the ex-Burnley man can be struck.

Villa see Suzuki as a potential replacement for number one goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has been tipped to leave Villa Park for more than a year now.

Juventus appears the team most likely to secure the services of Suzuki this summer, but while that transfer dance continues to be played out, new information has been shared by Romano about Suzuki’s other top suitors.

They include two-time defending Champions League holders PSG and Juve. The former have Matvey Safonov and Lucas Chevalier as their first and second choice keeper, respectively, while the latter are looking to move on from Michele Di Gregorio in between the sticks.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool: FSG weighing up Stones and Konsa with one deal ‘especially attractive’ to Iraola

Aston Villa central to Zion Suzuki transfer tug of war

Journalist Romano adds that while Juve want to make the Parma star their number one, PSG plan to send the Japanese out on loan if Chevalier can be sold. Ergo, he may not get much of a chance with the French giants.

He said on his YouTube channel: “Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Suzuki, but the idea from what I understand at Paris Saint-Germain is to try to sign the player now and eventually find a solution on loan.

“If they can’t find a new club for Lucas Chevalier, they would consider a loan move for Zion Suzuki. At the same time, Juventus are interested.

“Juventus’ top target remains Emi Martinez from Aston Villa but if they can’t get the deal done for Martinez, Juventus are on Zion Suzuki. Juventus already sent a proposal to Parma for Zion Suzuki but there is no club-to-club agreement because at the moment the fee is still not what Parma want.

“So on one side there is Juventus offering a starting goalkeeper spot, on the other side there is Paris Saint-Germain offering the possibility to be a PSG player eventually, in the future, join PSG and stay on loan or go on loan.

“So now it’s also on the player to decide and financially to reach an agreement with Parma, so it’s a very interesting situation to follow. Parma are expected to resolve the situation as soon as possible.”

There are a few moving pieces at play here and Villa will play a key part in all of it.

READ NEXT: Liverpool, Man City ‘offered’ PSG wonderkid Ibrahim Mbaye as star reaches decision on Aston Villa move – Exclusive