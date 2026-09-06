Chelsea plotting to secure early capture of primary midfield target after £60m approach shunned

Chelsea remain at the head of the queue for Alex Scott and sources with knowledge of the situation believe they are ready to explore a deal with Bournemouth that could see them try and secure the midfielder now with a view to him arriving at Stamford Bridge next summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The Blues have identified Scott as their primary midfield target despite remaining interested in other options, with the club convinced the Cherries star is the best fit for their plans under Xabi Alonso.

Bournemouth made it clear throughout the summer that they had no desire to sell their leading players, with Scott and El Junior Kroupi among those the Cherries were determined to retain.

Chelsea tested that resolve with an offer worth more than £60million for Scott, but the proposal was rejected out of hand as Bournemouth stood firm on their position that the 23-year-old was not for sale.

The situation became particularly relevant on Deadline Day when Chelsea lost Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City in a British-record-equalling deal.

The Blues immediately looked at alternatives and attempted to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, but despite significant efforts, the Principality club ultimately pulled the plug on the agreement late in the window.

Chelsea also made late contact with Bournemouth regarding Scott, but once again they were met with an unequivocal response that their midfielder was not available.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea have not been deterred by that rejection, however, and Scott remains their primary target as they continue to assess how best to strengthen their midfield under Alonso.

The Channel Islands-born midfielder has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most highly regarded young midfielders since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City, and Chelsea believe his profile makes him an ideal long-term addition.

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Chelsea looking to secure future Scott deal

Scott has not directly instigated a move away from Bournemouth, but there is growing uncertainty over his contractual situation.

The 23-year-old has turned down numerous offers to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium, despite Bournemouth making a significant effort to convince him to commit his future to the club.

His current contract runs until 2028, but Bournemouth have even offered terms that would include a potential release clause in an attempt to give Scott greater certainty over his future.

Despite that proposal, Scott has still declined to sign a new agreement.

Sources have told us that Chelsea remain convinced this could eventually create an opportunity, even though Bournemouth have no intention of selling him in January at this stage.

Indeed, Chelsea do not believe the Cherries are likely to sanction Scott’s departure during the winter window, particularly given the club’s stance throughout the summer.

However, that will not stop Chelsea from exploring whether an agreement can be reached in advance.

We can reveal that Chelsea would consider trying to negotiate a deal with Bournemouth now that would allow them to effectively secure Scott before arranging for the midfielder to make the move to west London next summer.

The structure of any potential agreement would have to satisfy Bournemouth, who would need to be convinced that allowing Scott to leave on their terms is preferable to entering the final year of his contract without an extension.

Chelsea are understood to be willing to explore that scenario because of their belief that Scott is the right player for Alonso’s midfield.

The Blues retain an interest in Camara and have other options on their radar, but Scott is currently regarded as the primary target.

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Bournemouth facing major Scott dilemma

Bournemouth, meanwhile, face an important decision over the coming months.

If they maintain their current position and Scott does not agree to fresh terms, they could ultimately decide to wait until next summer before considering his sale.

At that point, the midfielder would have just 12 months remaining on his contract, potentially giving Chelsea greater leverage in negotiations.

However, Manchester City demonstrated earlier this summer that having only a year left on a player’s contract does not necessarily prevent a selling club from demanding a hugely significant fee.

City were able to secure a major transfer fee for Rodri despite the Spaniard approaching the final year of his previous deal, underlining the fact that contract length alone does not dictate the value of an elite player.

That example will be relevant to Bournemouth as they assess Scott’s situation, particularly if Chelsea continue to regard him as a priority and other major clubs enter the race.