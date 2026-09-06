Liverpool, Chelsea scouts wowed by summer target as 2027 transfer race set to erupt

Liverpool and Chelsea are set to go head-to-head for the Monaco star in 2027

A number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool, were present in Paris on Friday evening to watch Lamine Camara play a significant role in Monaco’s impressive victory over Paris Saint-Germain, TEAMtalk understands.

Camara was back in action just days after seeing his dream Deadline Day move to Chelsea collapse, with the Monaco midfielder putting in an impressive performance at the Parc des Princes as Monaco secured a statement victory over the reigning French champions.

The 22-year-old had been on course to join Chelsea on Tuesday, with the Blues having identified him as their leading option to strengthen their midfield after Enzo Fernandez completed a move to Manchester City earlier in the day.

However, despite an agreement being reached, Monaco dramatically pulled the plug on the deal late in the window, leaving Camara and Chelsea stunned and the player facing the prospect of remaining in the Principality despite being ready to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain keen on Camara despite the collapse, but TEAMtalk understands the midfielder and his representatives are continuing to work on his future, with the expectation that he is likely to leave Monaco in 2027.

The Senegal international is widely considered one of Europe’s most high-profile young midfielders and his performances at Monaco have ensured the interest in him extends well beyond Chelsea.

We can confirm that Liverpool remain long-term admirers of Camara and were also present at the Parc des Princes on Friday to watch him in action.

Liverpool have maintained an interest in the midfielder and, with Camara now back on the radar of several leading Premier League clubs, his situation is one they continue to monitor closely.

Camara will have impressed all of his suitors with his display against PSG, particularly given the circumstances surrounding his return to action.

Having come so close to completing a dream move to Chelsea only days earlier, the midfielder was able to put the disappointment behind him and produce a performance of real quality against one of Europe’s strongest sides.

He was asked to operate against a PSG midfield containing Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves and Vitinha, arguably one of the finest midfield trios in club football, yet Camara was able to more than hold his own and play a significant role in Monaco’s victory.

His ability to respond so quickly after the emotional disappointment of Deadline Day will only have enhanced his reputation among the clubs tracking him.

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Premier League big boys all tracking Camara

Sources have also confirmed that Arsenal and Manchester City were present at the game, meaning four of the Premier League’s biggest clubs were represented in the stands as Camara produced one of his most eye-catching performances.

Manchester City’s presence is particularly notable given their recent acquisition of Fernandez from Chelsea, while Arsenal have also been monitoring midfield options as they continue to assess the market.

For Chelsea, however, the interest in Camara has not disappeared simply because Monaco ended their Deadline Day agreement.

The Blues had identified him as the player they wanted to bring in after Fernandez’s departure and remain admirers of his ability, even though they were ultimately unable to complete the transfer.

Camara’s representatives are now focused on determining the best route for his next move, with the current expectation that he will remain at Monaco for the time being before looking to secure a departure in 2027.

For Camara, the focus now is on continuing his football at Monaco and ensuring the disappointment of his failed Chelsea move does not derail his progress.

His performance against PSG suggests exactly the opposite, with the 22-year-old responding to the collapse by producing an influential display on one of the biggest stages in French football.