Lamine Camara looks increasingly likely to join Liverpool next year after seeing a deadline-day move to Chelsea collapse, and with Fabrizio Romano explaining why the “very upset” Blues are highly unlikely to try and rekindle the transfer themselves next year.

The Monaco midfielder had held extensive talks with Xabi Alonso and was mentally prepared to make the move to Stamford Bridge after Chelsea had struck a deal on a fee with the French Principality club, worth around £47m (€55m, $64m).

Camara, one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1, had been earmarked by Alonso personally as his number one successor to Enzo Fernandez, who departed Stamford Bridge on deadline day to join Manchester City in a British-record-equalling £125m deal.

However, with just hours left in the window, Monaco pulled the plug on the deal, amid rumours that Liverpool were plotting a move of their own, albeit one which would be delayed until 2027.

Now, providing an update into why Chelsea won’t be back in for the player, further opening up the chances of a move to Anfield, Romano told his YouTube channel: “Lamine Camara and Chelsea. It’s been one of the craziest stories on deadline day, and in the next days I will tell you more also about what’s next for this boy because it’s been a really crazy story for sure.

“What I wanted to reveal to you is that Lamine Camara was already on his way to do the first part of his medical at Chelsea. So Lamine Camara was already preparing for a medical at a private hospital in order to become a Chelsea player. Everything was really set.

“Chelsea are completely furious and very upset with Monaco, and this is probably going to affect the relationship between the two clubs, at least until this is the management at both clubs.

“And it’s an important news because obviously Chelsea and Monaco always shared, until last week, a very good relationship. So seeing that affected is obviously going to be a big part of the narrative for the next years.

“But Lamine Camara was very ready to go to Chelsea. He was excited about that opportunity.”

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Unconfirmed reports have claimed that Camara has already agreed personal terms on a 2027 move to Anfield and has now set his heart on the move, with journalist Ben Jacobs admitting that the Senegalese star is someone they are very much considering next year.

Jacobs explained: “Liverpool don’t want Lamine Camara now. They never explored it. Alexis Mac Allister is still at the club.

“But my understanding is that Liverpool said to Monaco, ‘Wait’. Liverpool said to Camara, ‘Wait’.

“Now, to be clear, so this is not taken out of context, we are not saying Liverpool interfered in the deal relating to Chelsea.

“We were saying all day, Liverpool said to Monaco and Liverpool said to Camara, if you don’t get your move, and it was not looking likely in the middle of the day, we will be back for you potentially in 2027.”

Explaining more on why Chelsea will not be back in for the player, Romano added: “Lamine Camara’s story was very different compared to Manu Kone. For Manu Kone, Chelsea were calling, trying to understand the situation, but they never sent an official bid. This was confirmed by Roma’s director and by Roma’s manager.

“For Lamine Camara, Chelsea sent a bid. Chelsea agreed the deal. Chelsea got the document signed by Monaco. Then they decided not to reply anymore when it was time to close the deal because of the Balogun story, as I told you on deadline day.

“But Lamine Camara was very advanced. So obviously, my feeling is that these two clubs will not do business for some time. Again, at least until the management will be the same.

“And this is going to probably affect a future move for Lamine Camara to Chelsea. This is not the kind of situation where Chelsea are sure to return for the same player in January because of what happened.”

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