Manchester United are working hard towards their first signing of 2027 after holding discussions with Leicester over a deal for Louis Page, while a trusted source has shared the likelihood of INEOS splashing out a £100m-plus fee for the first time in their existence next year.

The Red Devils’ primary focus this summer was on bolstering Michael Carrick’s midfield options; a mission they completed when shelling out a combined £155m for Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba.

While United did also bring in a new back-up goalkeeper – Karl Darlow, on a free transfer from Leeds – and a promising young winger – Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur – the club failed in their efforts to add two other desirable additions: a new striker and a new left-back.

However, it has since emerged that a fourth midfield signing of the summer also eluded them, as they failed to strike a deal with Leicester for teenage star Page, with the Foxes’ asking price for the 18-year-old ultimately deemed too high.

United were understood to be willing to pay the League One side around £8m, while Leicester’s demands are understood to be close to double that, with Foxes seeking £12m up front and a further £3m in add-ons.

Now, though, talks are advancing to try and find a compromise, and there is a growing belief that United can soon strike a deal to sign the youngster on a pre-transfer agreement.

Providing an update on those talks, journalist Ben Jacobs told The United Stand: “My information is kind of that Man Utd were comfortable signing him and either pre-agreeing or loaning straight back to Leicester.

“So we weren’t to read too much into him playing against Plymouth, but there was a gulf in valuation.

“They could well continue these negotiations in the next few days with still a view to a pre-agreement.

“Louis Page to Man Utd is not dead, and even if they pre-agree it outside of the window, it won’t change that much because I suspect he was always going to stay at Leicester this season anyway.”

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Man Utd reach decision on splashing out on £100m-plus signing

This summer’s transfer window was arguably the maddest one yet, with some truly outrageous fees being spent by Premier League clubs.

Yet, as even the likes of Tottenham Hotspur broke the £100m barrier for the first time, United opted to keep their powder relatively dry, sticking with the much more modest and prudent business model operated by INEOS since Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a £1.3bn stake in the club back in February 2024.

Indeed, five of the traditional top six have now beaten the £100m barrier at least once, with the exception now being United, and with the club’s record signing still the £89.6m paid to Juventus for Paul Pogba in summer 2016.

In light of that, the well-connected Athletic writer Laurie Whitwell has revealed the chances of United reaching that mark soon; but is warning supporters not to hold their breath.

‘After this summer, United are the only member of the traditional big six not to have surpassed the £100m mark for a player and, under Ratcliffe’s control, alongside the Glazer family, there are doubts about whether they will commit to such a fee in the coming years.

‘There is a theory, though, that bringing in several less expensive players rather than one standout will have a bigger impact on the squad.

‘United feel this restrained approach is necessary due to the financial picture following two years without Champions League revenues, costly recruitment misses, and long-term Glazer debt.

‘At the end of 2025, United had taken out £ 290 million of their revolving credit facility, their highest-ever level of short-term lending.

‘They have come away with three midfielders for a total cost of nearly £90m less than Manchester City have paid for two — in Anderson and Enzo Fernandez — and staff believe each one has the capacity to enhance the side.’

In addition to Page, United are also desperate to bring in Lewis Hall next year, and our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has outlined INEOS’s bold plan to get his signing over the line.

Elsewhere, it’s emerged that United weighed up a potential move for an Argentina international in the final days of the summer window, as per Fabrizio Romano, while we can reveal that conversations have been held over a highly rated 18-year-old winger.