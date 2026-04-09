Massive scramble ON as Liverpool, Arsenal among multiple Prem clubs told Leipzig star is LEAVING – sources

RB Leipzig and Castello Lukeba are in agreement that the French defender will leave the club this summer, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that his leading suitors – primarily from the Premier League – have now been formally notified.

The 23-year-old has impressed since arriving in Germany in 2023, but all parties now accept that the upcoming window represents the right time for him to move on.

Sources understand that within the Red Bull structure there is also a desire to make Lukeba their one major sale of the window.

Leipzig are keen to retain other key assets, most notably wing starlet Yan Diomande, who they hope to tie down to a new contract amid growing interest. Offloading Lukeba would allow them to balance the books while keeping hold of their other prized young talents.

Lukeba has a release clause in his contract worth around £70million, however, we understand Leipzig are willing to sanction a deal closer to £55million – a figure that has already been communicated to interested clubs via intermediaries.

Those intermediaries have been in contact with a number of top English sides, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United – all of whom are assessing defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer.

Arsenal, who are closing in on the signing of Piero Hincapie, still have room for another left-sided centre-back. Both Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori are seen as players who can operate at left-back, meaning Mikel Arteta’s side are keen to add a more natural option in central defence. Indeed, we understand sporting director Andrea Berta has already done extensive work on Lukeba.

Chelsea are also expected to be active in the centre-back market. While Levi Colwill is set to return and play a key role, there are ongoing concerns about depth and consistency in that area. The futures of Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo are all uncertain, and Lukeba is a player the club have been tracking closely for over two years.

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Liverpool, Man Utd want Lukeba for defensive depth

Liverpool, meanwhile, retain a long-standing interest. The Reds are close to finalising a new contract for Ibrahima Konate, but despite the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet, there remains a lack of natural left-sided centre-back options within the squad and that is something Lukeba could address.

Manchester United are also firmly in the picture. Like Liverpool, they have admired Lukeba for some time. While Harry Maguire has recently committed to a new deal, United are still expected to add another centre-half this summer, although strengthening at left-back to compete with Luke Shaw is currently viewed as a more pressing priority.

We can also reveal that Tottenham Hotspur will enter the conversation if they retain their Premier League status. Lukeba is viewed internally as a potential replacement for Micky van de Ven, should the Dutch defender depart this summer — making Spurs another club to watch closely in the race.

The level of interest in Lukeba is further underlined by the fact that Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are also admirers of Nottingham Forest’s Murillo – as our sources have confirmed – reinforcing the clear market demand for a top-class left-sided centre-back this summer.

With Leipzig open to negotiation below the release clause and multiple Premier League clubs alerted to his availability, Lukeba is shaping up to be one of the most in-demand defenders on the market – setting the stage for a potential summer battle among England’s elite.

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