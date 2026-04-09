Manchester United have identified Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller as genuine midfield option ahead of the summer window, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the German international has been watched closely throughout 2026.

Stiller is no stranger to Man Utd‘s recruitment team. The 25-year-old has long been on their radar, with the Red Devils among the clubs keen on him prior to his contract extension with Stuttgart in January 2025.

Now, with a summer move increasingly likely, United have re-engaged.

German sources indicate Stuttgart are open to selling, with an initial valuation of around £50million. However, our sources understand intermediaries have suggested a deal could be struck for slightly less.

While Stiller does have a £35million release clause, it is not viewed as a straightforward route to a transfer. Stuttgart retain the option to buy out that clause for just £1.5million — a sum payable directly to the player — meaning any deal is expected to be negotiated separately.

Stiller himself opted against a move in 2025, choosing instead to focus on securing his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s World Cup plans — a decision that appears to be paying off, with the midfielder now well positioned for selection.

With that goal on track, his camp have begun exploring potential next steps, and United are firmly back in the conversation.

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Vivell knowledge critical to Stiller swoop

United recruitment chief Christopher Vivell is known to be a strong admirer and has extensive knowledge of Stiller’s profile, making him a natural candidate as United prepare for a major midfield overhaul.

As we previously revealed, United are targeting two central midfield additions this summer.

Casemiro is expected to depart, while Manuel Ugarte is also likely to move on — leaving significant gaps to fill.

A number of names remain under consideration. Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliott Anderson have all been tracked extensively, while the likes Wolves’ Joao Gomes and Bournemouth duo Tyler Adams and Alex Scott are also among those assessed.

United are also casting their net across Europe — and it is in that context that Stiller has emerged as a particularly strong option.

However, we can confirm that there is competition for Stiller from across Europe, but particularly in England.

Liverpool are long-term admirers and could look to strengthen their own options in the No.6 role, while Newcastle United are also understood to be keen. With uncertainty surrounding Sandro Tonali’s future, their interest is seen as logical.

With multiple clubs circling and Stuttgart open to a sale, Stiller is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing midfield names on the market and a player firmly in Manchester United’s sights as they plan a significant rebuild.

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More Man Utd news: Elite midfielder chase update; bargain Inter star eyed

Manchester United have intensified their pursuit of a top Premier League star in recent weeks, with club officials working hard to persuade the player that Old Trafford represents the ideal next step in his career.

Elsewhere, United could stun Liverpool by winning the race for a top Serie A star, while a club chief has confirmed an Old Trafford exit is underway.

Finally, the Red Devils have also joined Liverpool in the race to sign a top Inter Milan defender, with a report revealing the bargain price he is available for.