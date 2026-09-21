Key Liverpool ace details ‘plenty’ of exit options and maps out ‘perfect’ scenario

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has once again discussed his contract situation, confirming that a ‘concrete decision’ has yet to be made over his future.

Mac Allister remains on the contract he signed when joining Liverpool in summer 2023, and it has two years left to run. The Argentine has seen midfield partners Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch sign new contracts this year, and he admitted on September 8 that he is ‘very sad’ not to have been offered fresh terms.

Ahead of Liverpool’s 2-1 home win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier this month, Mac Allister was asked if he had the opportunity to leave Anfield during the summer transfer window.

The player replied: “There was a chance.

“As everyone knows, I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad.

“Everyone can see I give my 100 per cent for this football club, every single day in training and games. Of course I can have very good games, very bad games like everyone. I always give my best.

“And I see Dominik and Ryan renewing their contracts, and that makes me very happy because they deserve it, but at the same time it makes me a little bit sad that I didn’t get mine.

“Of course, there is still time. The fans don’t need to worry because I will give my 100 per cent until the last day I’m here.

“We will see what happens. There were options to leave this summer, and I think right now I’m in the right club and I have the mindset to give my 100 per cent for this club.”

Mac Allister was again asked about his future while on international duty with Argentina, and he admitted he has ‘plenty of options’, which includes leaving Liverpool for a European giant.

“There isn’t really a concrete decision yet,” he told ESPN Argentina (via LFC Transfer Room on X). “The reality is that I still have two years left.

“Yes, at that press conference – since I was being asked a bit about my future – what came out was more about my emotions.

Two more years at Liverpool ‘perfect’ – Alexis Mac Allister

“It wasn’t about judging the club or anything like that, because ultimately, they are the ones running things and making the decisions, and that’s perfectly fine by me.

“But as I said, I’m going to give it my all; I have two years left.

“A lot of things could happen in those two years, and there are plenty of options, so for my part, I’m really enjoying where I am.

“Hopefully, it’ll be for more years, but if it’s just two, that’s perfect.

“And I want to enjoy it – enjoy it with my family – because I have no doubt that this is one of the best clubs in the world.”

Mac Allister scored in Liverpool’s win over Atleti after his contract comments, prompting Anfield legend Steven Gerrard to say: “I thought his performance tonight was outstanding.

“Let your football do the talking. Consistency, top performance, show your experience. Show you’re a top international. This club will reward you.”

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