Tottenham reach decision on signing Mauro Icardi in stunning free agent striker deal

Tottenham Hotspur have decided whether they will sign free agent striker Mauro Icardi to bolster Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking options, as per a report.

Tottenham completely transformed their squad for De Zerbi over the summer, spending more than £300million to sign the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Savio, Omar Marmoush, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson, Mykhailo Mudryk and Tosin Adarabioyo. Spurs broke their transfer record twice, first with the £85m capture of Fernandes, then again with a £100m deal for Tonali.

Despite that massive outlay, Spurs sit bottom of the Premier League after failing to win any of their first five matches.

Spurs scored their first two league goals of the campaign against fellow strugglers Aston Villa at the weekend but still lost 3-2 at home, deepening their crisis.

On Thursday, reports in the Italian press claimed Spurs are weighing up a potential move for Icardi to give De Zerbi an extra centre-forward option.

Icardi is available on a free transfer, having left Galatasaray in July. He has scored 250 goals in 478 matches across spells at Inter, Galatasaray, Paris Saint-Germain and Sampdoria, and the Argentine would therefore be something of a big-name signing for Spurs, despite his free agent status.

However, according to Football Insider, Spurs ‘are adamant that they will not pursue a move’ for Icardi.

He is ‘not viewed as a viable option’ for Spurs, as they would not be able to register him as part of their 25-man Premier League squad until January.

Instead, Icardi’s ‘most likely’ destination is Serie A. Lazio are understood to be one of several Italian clubs interested in landing the 33-year-old.

Icardi was deadly during his spell at Inter, netting 124 goals in 219 appearances.

Tottenham opt against Mauro Icardi signing

Spurs, though, are wary of his big wage demands and the fact he does not have Premier League experience.

We confirmed on September 10 that Everton are considering whether to act on their interest in Icardi amid their need for a new striker.

At Spurs, De Zerbi has Dominic Solanke and Marmoush as his main No 9 options after leaving Richarlison out of his Premier League squad.

Richarlison is expected to leave north London in January, having failed to join a new club in the latter stages of the summer window.

Solanke and Marmoush are both good strikers when on top form, but Spurs’ dire form in front of goal has understandably resulted in them being linked with other centre-forwards.

De Zerbi wanted Spurs to sign Eli Junior Kroupi from Bournemouth in the summer, and they could return for him next year.

Meanwhile, we have ranked Spurs’ 10 worst signings of the Premier League era.