Explosive €50m Liverpool, Newcastle target to STAY in Germany for another year

Said El Mala has been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle

FC Koln are increasingly confident they will keep star winger Said El Mala at the club for at least another season, TEAMtalk understands.

The 19-year-old German international has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer, yet recent developments suggest he is set to remain at the RheinEnergie Stadion.

El Mala enjoyed a remarkable debut Bundesliga campaign last season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 34 appearances.

His explosive pace, dribbling ability and clinical finishing quickly made him a fan favourite and one of the most sought-after young talents in European football.

Despite this, the club now appears well placed to retain his services.

Interest from the Premier League was particularly strong earlier in the window. Brentford had agreed a fee of around €50million (£42.5m) with Koln, only for the deal to collapse when El Mala and his mother, who serves as his adviser, rejected the move at the final hurdle due to requests to take his brother, too.

Brighton & Hove Albion also cooled their interest, while Newcastle United and Liverpool have been interested without making firm progress.

There is more interest from around Europe but no fresh movement as of yet.

More recently, Borussia Dortmund have emerged as serious admirers. However, sources indicate that both El Mala and Koln are growing aligned on the player staying put.

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He has already returned to training with his teammates ahead of pre-season preparations under the new head coach.

The club’s valuation remains firm at approximately €50m, including add-ons, and they are under no immediate pressure to sell.

With other outgoing transfers providing financial flexibility, Koln can afford to take a patient approach.

El Mala’s contract runs until 2030, giving the club significant security.

While a late bid from a major European side cannot be entirely ruled out, the latest indications are that the talented attacker will continue his development in the Bundesliga for another season.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal transfer decision has seemingly left Liverpool best-placed to sign an elite new forward.

Elsewhere, there has been an important update on Bruno Guimaraes’ prospective transfer from Newcastle to Arsenal.