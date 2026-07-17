Tottenham are likely to get rid of Pape Sarr

Tottenham insider John Wenham feels a Spurs midfielder is unlikely to play next season, and as the “odd one out” is likely to leave, naming the price the club should be looking for.

Spurs have splashed £185million on two midfielders this summer. They landed Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for £85million and Sandro Tonali from Newcastle for £100million.

The additions are likely to transform the midfield as Roberto De Zerbi hopes to push his side far further on than last season’s – and the season prior’s – 17th-placed finish.

Wenham thinks that they will ensure Pape Matar Sarr doesn’t play much football, and therefore he’s likely to be sold.

He told Tottenham News: “I just can’t see Pape Sarr getting any football at Tottenham next season.

“The starters in midfield are going to be Tonali and Fernandes, then you’ve got Rodrigo Bentancur, who De Zerbi obviously likes and played a lot last season.

“You’ve then got Conor Gallagher, who the manager also likes and played a lot last season, [Lucas] Bergvall and [Archie] Gray are still there.

“I just see Sarr as the odd man out, and it’d be sensible for him to move, hopefully Tottenham can get a deal around £25-30m, which would be great business.”

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More Tottenham sales coming

Whether Tottenham do sell Sarr or not remains to be seen, but it must be said that the options ahead of him would be hard to push past.

Given Sarr only played 26 Premier League games last season, and less than half were from the start, he certainly seems a player able to be sold.

Tottenham could bring in some good money between now and the end of the summer, after £185million on midfielders and around £230million on the whole.

Indeed, TEAMtalk is aware that Cristian Romero is available for sale, with Spurs looking for £50million from the centre-back, but they’d accept closer to £40million.

Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Barcelona are lining up to take the Argentine.

Each of those clubs have held conversations regarding Romero, and offers could come off the back of those.

READ MORE: Richarlison transfer preference revealed as Tottenham field interest from Euro heavyweight