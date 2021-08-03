Liverpool have offered Real Betis the option of two players as they bid to try and land midfielder Guido Rodriguez this month, claims a report in Spain.

Jurgen Klopp has drawn a blank so far in his attempts to strengthen his squad after the departure of Gini Wijnaldum.

Ibrahima Konate has arrived to strengthen their rearguard, but as yet the German has been unable to push through a deal to add depth to his midfield or forward line.

A number of midfield replacements are on Michael Edwards’ hit list and, according to La Razon, the Anfield club have reignited their interest in 27-year-old Rodriguez.

The recent report claims that Liverpool “think of” Rodriguez, who has been linked with Arsenal, as Wijnaldum’s potential replacement.

He has three years left on his contract in La Liga, but Betis could end up selling him this summer. That is because they need to raise funds for centre-back Lyanco.

Fichajes report that Betis want around €50m for the player, who has a termination clause of €80m.

That price is somewhat higher than the €30m mentioned by La Razon. The Spaniards though will have to pay 25 per cent of any fee to his former side Club America.

And with that price hike in mind Liverpool have responded by offering either Divock Origi or Joel Matip in a part-exchange deal.

Betis chasing a centre-back

Edwards has reportedly made the proposal to the Verdiblancos in a bid to drive down the price.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini will be well aware of the talents of both players after his time with West Ham.

The Andalusians are also in most need of a centre-back and a spearhead for their attack.

Betis want the Brazilian Lyanco to replace Aissa Mandi, who left earlier this summer as a free agent. However, the experienced Matip may well be an interesting proposal to the LaLiga side.

The outlet do state though “the problem” will be the pair’s wages at Anfield.

If Betis can get close to either Origi or Matip’s financial package then “it’s more than interesting possibility for both parties”.

READ MORE: Rejuvenated Xherdan Shaqiri hints at U-turn over Liverpool future