Manchester United have failed in their quest to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Real Madrid midfielder will extend his current contract, as another journalist reveals his new salary.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back in April that Man Utd wanted to sign Tchouameni in the summer of 2026.

We reported at the time that Man Utd were in contact with the agents of the defensive midfielder, who is part of the France squad at the 2026 World Cup.

Since then, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said multiple times that Tchouameni is Man Utd’s dream defensive midfielder.

Things accelerated this week, with reports claiming that Man Utd are ready to bid for Tchouameni, who himself was reported to be ready to leave Madrid should he not be wanted.

Graeme Bailey reported on July 4 that new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants Tchouameni to stay at Madrid.

Mourinho does not want to lose an important player like Tchouameni, especially as Los Blancos have publicly denied any interest in Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez and Manchester City are not planning to sell Rodri.

It has now been claimed by three reliable sources, including Romano, that Tchouameni has agreed to extend his current deal at Madrid until 2031, with journalist Ben Jacobs also revealing how much the defensive midfielder will now earn at Estadio Bernabeu.

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Aurelien Tchouameni to extend Real Madrid stay

Romano posted on X at 9:39pm on July 8: “BREAKING: Aurelien Tchouameni to sign new deal at Real Madrid soon, all agreed on contract until June 2031!

“Real Madrid are ready to sign soon, as @FabriceHawkins @pepealvarezzz reported.

“Man United deal never close due to high salary and Madrid not opening doors to exit.”

French news outlet RMC Sport reported: ‘Back in training with the French national team this Wednesday after missing the Round of 16 match against Paraguay (1-0), Aurelien Tchouaméni has other news.

‘According to our information, the midfielder, who came up through the ranks at Girondins de Bordeaux, will extend his contract with Real Madrid.

‘An agreement has been reached between the French international and Los Blancos for a new deal until June 2031.’

Jacobs wrote on X at 9:44pm on July 8: “Aurelien Tchouameni has verbally agreed a Real Madrid extension keeping him at the club until 2031.

“Real had always been open to offering a new deal, but Jose Mourinho input a key factor to the speed at which it has been agreed.

“First call by @FabriceHawkins”

The talkSPORT journalist added at 10:13pm: “Understand Tchouameni is set to earn €13m net at Real making him one of the club’s top earners.”

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