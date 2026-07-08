Man Utd make huge Marcus Rashford decision after Carrick, Wilcox hold crunch talks

Manchester United are planning for Marcus Rashford to begin the new season at Old Trafford, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the England international is set to be reintegrated into Michael Carrick’s first-team squad if no transfer materialises before the Premier League campaign gets underway.

While Rashford’s long-term future remains uncertain, and both player and club continue to favour a permanent separation, Man Utd have no intention of freezing him out should he still be on their books when the new season begins.

As TEAMtalk revealed at the start of this month, the current strategy has been to bring Rashford back into the senior setup under Carrick, and that remains the club’s position.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that sporting director Jason Wilcox has made it clear internally that Rashford will not be part of any so-called “bomb squad” if he remains at the club. Instead, the 28-year-old will train with the first team and be available for selection.

That stance followed discussions between Wilcox and Carrick, with the new United boss prepared to work closely with Rashford despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Rashford has not featured for Manchester United since 2024, spending the past 18 months away from Old Trafford on successive loan spells.

He first joined Aston Villa before spending last season with Barcelona, where he remains keen to return.

Despite the improved working relationship between player and club, neither side has altered its long-term view. United still want to secure a permanent sale this summer, while Rashford also believes a fresh start away from Old Trafford represents the best outcome.

However, with no agreement currently in place, both parties are prepared to work together professionally until a suitable solution is found.

TEAMtalk understands the current expectation is that Rashford will report back to Carrick’s squad at the beginning of August after being granted an extended break following England’s involvement in the World Cup finals.

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Marcus Rashford still wants Barcelona return

Barcelona remain Rashford’s preferred destination and the Catalan giants are open to discussing another loan arrangement.

However, United have little appetite for sanctioning a second temporary departure and are instead pushing for a permanent transfer.

The club have been working with intermediaries to generate alternative options across Europe and the Premier League.

A number of English clubs, including Tottenham, Chelsea and reigning champions Arsenal, have all been linked with the forward, while approaches have also been made to European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Despite that interest, Rashford’s preference remains a return to Barcelona. Unless that situation changes before the Premier League season kicks off, United’s plan is for Rashford to be fully involved with Carrick’s first-team squad rather than training separately or being sidelined.

Behind the scenes, the club will continue exploring exit opportunities throughout the remainder of the summer transfer window, but for now United are preparing for the possibility that Rashford starts the new campaign back in red.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly learned Real Madrid will only sell one of Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga.