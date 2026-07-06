Manchester City are battling to keep hold of teenage sensation Xavier Parker, with TEAMtalk understanding that virtually every major club in Europe is attempting to prise the highly-rated midfielder away from the Etihad, including Manchester United and Arsenal.

Parker is widely regarded as one of the best 16-year-old talents in English football and City are working intensively behind the scenes to convince him his future remains in Manchester.

However, the Premier League giants are facing fierce competition.

TEAMtalk understands Parker has not yet agreed terms on his first professional contract, which cannot officially come into effect until he turns 17 next May.

City have already presented the London-born midfielder with what sources describe as an outstanding offer, believed to be among the strongest financial packages available to a player of his age anywhere in Europe.

Despite that, Parker has yet to commit to Man City. The uncertainty has alerted a host of elite clubs, many of whom have already held talks with the player’s representatives.

Our sources can confirm Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all made approaches as they attempt to tempt Parker back to London after his move from West Ham United’s academy to City in 2024.

Interest is equally strong closer to home. Man Utd and Liverpool have both put forward proposals and are understood to believe they can offer Parker an attractive pathway into senior football.

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European heavyweights also tracking Parker progress

The race is not confined to England. Indeed, we can confirm that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have all held discussions with Parker’s camp as Bundesliga clubs continue their long-standing policy of targeting Europe’s best young talent.

Real Madrid are also fully aware of the midfielder’s situation and have checked on his availability, although they are currently monitoring developments rather than actively pushing for a deal.

City, meanwhile, remain determined to keep one of the brightest prospects to emerge from their academy system in recent years.

Sources insist the club still believe they are in a strong position, having invested heavily in Parker’s development since bringing him to The Etihad from West Ham.

The teenager is regarded internally as a player capable of developing into a first-team regular in the years ahead, and City are continuing discussions in an attempt to secure his long-term future.