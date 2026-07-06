Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool have completed masterclass signing – ‘here we go’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed an update on Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool have completed the signing of a versatile defender, with news of the deal exclusively broken by TEAMtalk way back in March.

The bulk of the transfer headlines at Liverpool right now centre on wingers. There are genuine chances for Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa to go, and Victor Munoz won’t be the only new arrival out wide.

Elsewhere, a big-money midfielder could be signed if Curtis Jones is sold. Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton continues to be linked.

However, Liverpool are always a club who keep one eye on the future, and per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, they sealed a deal on Sunday for a rising young centre-back.

Taking to X, Romano declared: “Liverpool have sealed deal to sign Scotland U16 captain Dara Jikiemi from Celtic, here we go!

“Jikiemi has signed paperwork on Sunday to join #LFC on a 5 year contract.”

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TEAMtalk broke Dara Jikiemi to Liverpool news in March

News of Liverpool agreeing a deal – which was brokered by sporting director, Richard Hughes – was originally relayed by our insider, Graeme Bailey, back in March.

On March 14, Bailey revealed: ‘Liverpool have won the race to sign highly-rated Celtic youngster Dara Jikiemi after convincing the teenage defender to make the move south of the border, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

‘The English champions have been working on a deal for the 16-year-old since the turn of the year, identifying the versatile youngster as one of the brightest prospects in Celtic’s academy setup.

‘Jikiemi, who is comfortable at centre-back but can also operate in midfield, has now opted to reject Celtic’s offer of a three-year deal in favour of a switch to Anfield.

‘Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the teenager has agreed to join Liverpool on a scholarship, with a professional contract already lined up for when he turns 17 next January.

‘We understand a number of English clubs were tracking the defender closely and explored the possibility of bringing him south. However, the decision ultimately came down to a choice between remaining at Celtic or joining Liverpool.

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‘In the end, the Reds’ long-term vision and pathway for young talent proved decisive in persuading Jikiemi to make the cross-border move.

‘Liverpool have not been shy about recruiting emerging talent from Scotland in recent years, with the likes of Calvin Ramsay and Ben Doak both making the switch from the Scottish Premiership to Merseyside.

‘Jikiemi is now set to follow a similar path as he prepares to continue his development within Liverpool’s academy system, with the club confident they have secured one of the most promising young defenders currently emerging from north of the border.’