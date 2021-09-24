Man Utd and Chelsea have been linked with prematurely ending the PSG career of a superstar already growing frustrated in Paris, per multiple reports.

PSG oversaw a momentous transfer window this summer. Free agent superstars were the order of the day, with Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lionel Messi all arriving for no fees.

But according to Goal (citing Italian outlet Corriere della Serra) one player in particular could again be on the move.

They claim goalkeeper Donnarumma is already ‘feeling frustrated’ at being overlooked. The Italy international excelled at Euro 2020 and was expected to be installed as Mauricio Pochettino’s No. 1.

However, the ever-reliable Keylor Navas has retained the gloves, cementing Donnarumma to a humbling stint on the bench.

They claim Juventus are monitoring the situation with the exit door already ‘swung wide open’. But a second report from the Express stated four other suitors are in the frame, including Man Utd and Chelsea.

Citing Calciomercato, it’s noted a premature Donnarumma exit ‘cannot be ruled out’ if his career continues to stall in Navas’ shadow.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Thomas Tuchel’s sides are namechecked as possible landing spots, along with Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Mna Utd have the resurgent David de Gea and Dean Henderson at their disposal.

Both were tentatively linked with exits over the summer with Solskjaer seemingly still undecided on who his true No. 1 is. Signing Donnarumma would solve that dilemma once and for all.

Chelsea’s interest would come as more of a shock. Edouard Mendy hasn’t put a foot wrong since arriving. Furthermore, the Blues have the most expensive back-up in the league in the form of Kepa Arizzabalaga.

Tuchel recently declared there is a place for Kepa at Chelsea despite falling behind Mendy in the pecking order.

Nonetheless, should Donnarumma’s stint in Paris deteriorate further, Man Utd, Chelsea and co. might find the 22-year-old superstar too difficult to resist.

Man Utd plotting £167m double deal

Meanwhile, Man Utd are reportedly keen on signing both Erling Haaland and Declan Rice in a blockbuster double deal next summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are keen on bringing both players to Old Trafford in what would be another stunning transfer window.

MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst claims that “a season of capacity crowds, revenue up and staggered spending this summer would make it affordable to sign both next year” when asked about the pair during a Q&A.

Rice was outstanding as England reached the final of Euro 2020. He has also started the new campaign in similar fashion.

The 22-year-old still has three years left on his current contract. That puts West Ham in a strong position to command a high fee.

Haaland, meanwhile, reportedly holds a £67m release clause in his contract that will become active next summer.

