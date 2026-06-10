Manchester City are ‘optimistic’ about signing Elliot Anderson despite having their second bid for the Nottingham Forest midfielder rejected, according to Ben Jacobs, while Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Cityzens could soon make an offer for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man City have made a second and improved offer of £121million in total for Anderson.

Man City are ready to pay an initial £106million for the England international midfielder, with a further £15m in add-ons.

Sources have told us that Forest have rejected the Cityzens’ second offer for Anderson and want ‘a greater proportion of the fee to be guaranteed up front’.

We understand that Anderson wants to join Man City and already has an agreement in principle with the Premier League giants over personal terms.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed Man City’s reaction to the rejected bid for Anderson.

The talkSPORT journalist has reported that Man City are not going to back down and believe that a deal for Anderson would be struck.

Jacobs posted on X at 9:54pm on June 10: “Manchester City remain optimistic they can strike a deal for Anderson to join this summer despite Nottingham Forest’s demands.”

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd reaction to failed £121m Man City bid for Elliot Anderson

Sandro Tonali next for Man City – Fabrizio Romano

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported Man City’s failed bid for Anderson.

The Italian journalist has teased that Man City could soon make an offer for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Romano wrote on X at 7:39pm on June 10: “As expected, Manchester City sent new bid for Elliot Anderson for £106m guaranteed fee plus £15m add-ons.

“Nottingham Forest want £120m+ fixed to sell the midfielder as also aware of Man United interest.

“#MCFC pushing to get in done + Sandro Tonali also on shortlist.”

Romano added on his YouTube channel: “Another player to follow today, tomorrow, in the next weeks, in the next months eventually is Sandro Tonali because for Sandro Tonali, the attention of Manchester City remains absolutely concrete.

“Tonali is really appreciated by Man City, but there are more clubs in the Premier League keen on Sandro Tonali.

“There is more movement, not only Man City, around Sandro Tonali.

“And, so my expectation is that Tonali can still leave Newcastle in this summer transfer window because clubs are moving, things are happen, and, for sure, Man City appreciate him.

“But, not only Man City.

“Man City are now focused on Elliot Anderson.

“There are more clubs also keen, and so there is going to be movement around Sandro Tonali, one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

“So, keep an eye on that one.”

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano says Man City ‘actively working hard’ to stop Liverpool transfer for ‘creative midfielder’