Jadon Sancho reaches big decision on future as former Man Utd man sees favoured avenue shut down

Jadon Sancho is looking for a new club in his nomandic career

Jadon Sancho is willing to wait until January for the right offer if necessary, with the former Manchester United winger having held talks with several clubs in recent months, and with hopes of a dream move having hit a brick wall, TEAMtalk understands.

Sancho is currently without a club after leaving Manchester United over the summer and, despite interest from several sides, there is currently nothing sufficiently advanced for him to commit to a new destination.

Sources can reveal that Sancho, who made 39 appearances on loan with Aston Villa last season, has spoken to numerous teams about the prospect of joining them as he weighs up the next step in his career, with discussions taking place in Europe as well as Saudi Arabia, the United States and the Middle East.

Sancho has held talks with clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League and Major League Soccer in America, while there has also been some interest from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

A return to Borussia Dortmund was one avenue Sancho was, and remains, particularly keen on, having enjoyed some of the best football of his career during his first spell at the Bundesliga club.

However, Dortmund are not currently looking to bring Sancho back to the club after bringing in Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri on loan – a verdict which left the winger in something of a tricky spot and now weighing up a number of alternative options.

We understand that Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac is an admirer of Sancho, but at this stage the club are not making a move for the winger.

There has also been speculation linking Sancho with a move to Russia and Krasnodar, but sources can now explain why that was not a serious option for the 26-year-old…

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Sources reveal truths over Jadon Sancho links to Krasnodar

Indeed, while sources can confirm that intermediaries did hold conversations regarding a potential move to Krasnodar, but those discussions did not come from Sancho’s camp, and he was not seriously considering a switch to Russia.

There is interest in Sancho from clubs in Germany, France and Spain, but as things stand none of those avenues have progressed to the point of an agreement.

We can, though, reveal that Cesc Fabregas’ Como have also looked at the possibility of signing Sancho, although that interest is not currently progressing either.

Sancho is therefore prepared to remain patient as his representatives assess the options available to him.

The former Manchester City youngster has been training with a non-league club in Manchester to maintain his fitness while his camp works on finding the right opportunity.

That means Sancho could potentially remain without a club until the New Year if the right offer does not materialise before then.

The priority is understood to be finding the right sporting project rather than rushing into a move simply to secure a club.