Liverpool: Second source confirms FSG targeting former Reds star who wowed Iraola

A second source has backed up our reporting on Liverpool looking into re-signing one of their former midfielders who’s made an impression on Andoni Iraola.

Much was made of Liverpool’s failure, or perhaps lack of desire, to sign a holding midfielder in the summer. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are forward-thinking, while Ryan Gravenberch – the most defensive-minded of the three – is hardly the second coming of N’Golo Kante as far as defensive nous goes.

Wataru Endo is a specialist defensive midfielder, though is a squad player at best. The Reds have faith in Trey Nyoni who is more of a controller than destroyer.

The sale of Curtis Jones brought the decision to not sign a midfielder of any kind in sharper focus, though owners FSG were content with the options they had for the time being.

However, our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently brought news of Liverpool keeping a close eye on a former Reds midfielder who could return to Anfield in the near future.

Tyler Morton is the player, with the 23-year-old thriving ever since leaving for Lyon in 2025 for a package totalling £15m. The terms of that deal also saw Liverpool include a 20 percent sell-on clause.

Bailey explained on September 24: ‘Liverpool have continued to monitor Morton’s progress and club sources admit he is someone they are keeping tabs on, with his form in France even leading to suggestions that the midfielder could eventually return to Anfield.’

Bailey has also been informed current Liverpool boss, Andoni Iraola, has been impressed with what he’s seen of Morton in France.

Now, a fresh update from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has verified our claims around Morton and a potential return to Merseyside.

Second source confirms Liverpool interest in Tyler Morton

O’Rourke explained: ‘Liverpool are “keeping tabs” on the progress of their former midfielder Tyler Morton at Lyon.

‘The Reds have continued to keep tabs on the 23-year-old’s progress after his exit from Anfield in 2025, but they have not made any concrete moves at this stage.

‘The former England U21 international is one of several midfielders on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the January window, as they are keen to add a new number six to their ranks.’

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But while Liverpool’s interest in Morton is clear, the lack of a buy-back clause means there’s no guaranteed way to bring the midfielder back.

And per O’Rourke, Lyon would fight tooth and nail to retain their starting midfielder who is contracted to the club until 2030.

He concluded: ‘However, sources say that Lyon are reluctant to lose Morton in the middle of the season, and would attempt to block a move if possible.’