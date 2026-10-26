Man Utd interest in towering Dutch centre-back confirmed as Chelsea plot rival move

Ruud Nijstad has rapidly become one of the most exciting young centre-backs in Europe, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Manchester United and Chelsea are showing interest in the FC Twente star.

The 6ft 3in left-footed defender has established himself as a regular starter for Twente in the Eredivisie this season, with clubs taking notice of his combination of physical presence and composure on the ball.

Interest in the 18-year-old from leading clubs has intensified following strong performances at both domestic and European level.

Man Utd are among those monitoring the teenager as the club assesses longer-term options in defence.

Barcelona have maintained a consistent presence on his radar with a focus on bringing in another central defender.

Their sporting director Deco has previously travelled to the Netherlands for discussions, and an earlier approach was rejected by Twente.

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Nijstad has spoken openly about the appeal of playing for the Sapnish giants and the prospect of developing alongside established defenders there. If they move for him again in January, Barcelona are in a strong position to land him.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been watching him closely in recent months.

A wider group of Premier League sides, including Brentford, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton and Sunderland, have also checked on his progress, underlining the amount of interest across English football.

However, Twente’s position remains strong. Nijstad signed a contract extension until 2029 in June, and technical director Erik ten Hag has already shown a willingness to resist early offers.

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They are keen to hold firm in January and resist selling until the summer of 2027, meaning any concrete moves are more likely to gather pace later. They will demand a premium sum for him, with Nijstad highly regarded by those in the game and is seen as a player with a huge ceiling.

For Nijstad, the immediate priority is continued development at Twente, where regular first-team football offers a clear pathway.

Clubs will continue to watch closely, but the combination of a long contract and solid performances has given the Dutch side significant leverage to get a very good fee for him in the future.