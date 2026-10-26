Man Utd next manager: Mark Goldbridge reacts as Jason Wilcox picks Eddie Howe to replace Michael Carrick

Mark Goldbridge has made his feelings on Manchester United hiring Eddie Howe as Michael Carrick’s replacement manager abundantly clear.

It would be a shock if Carrick stays in his role as Man Utd manager following the latest defeat for the Red Devils.

Man Utd suffered a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

While the Man Utd fans were behind Carrick even after the defeat, they booed the players and were far from impressed with the effort that they put in.

Man Utd are now just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

The Red Devils have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and have won one of their three Champions League matches this season.

On October 25, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd could sack Carrick as manager this week.

Sources have told us that Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox wants Eddie Howe to be Carrick’s replacement.

Howe is without a managerial role at the moment, having parted ways with Newcastle United in the summer of 2026.

On October 20, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Howe would be willing to take charge of Man Utd.

Graeme Bailey reported on October 26 that Howe’s assistant manager at Newcastle, Jason Tindall, and first-team coach Stephen Purches, would be willing to move to Man Utd and work with the Englishman.

During his time as Newcastle manager, Howe led the Magpies to Champions League qualification twice and also guided the club to Carabao Cup success once.

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Mark Goldbridge says NO to Eddie Howe to Man Utd

However, Mark Goldbridge believes that Howe is not the manager to take Man Utd back to their glory days.

The well-known Man Utd fan and YouTuber, who has 1.1million followers on X, has also urged Man Utd co-owners INEOS to sack Wilcox.

Goldbridge wrote on X at 5:07pm on October 25: “Eddie Howe Out!

“If United are stupid enough to listen to Wilcox again I’m saying this now.

“Nothing personal, he’s just not the guy”

Goldbridge added at 6:38pm: “British media all over this push Howe for United manager.

“Now is the time to be vocal about ending this Wilcox DOF reign of terror.”

At 8:30am on October 26, Goldbridge wrote on X: “Wilcox Out”

Goldbridge added at 1:48pm: “It’s so refreshing to see media, journalists, ex players and fans finally calling out the ownership and the board.

“Yes Carrick has to go but Wilcox being involved in that decision and the replacement is sickening.

“This club literally couldn’t sink any lower”

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