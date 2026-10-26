Insider suggests Michael Carrick may NEVER manage again if Man Utd sack him

Michael Carrick might never manage again if Manchester United sack him

Insider Alex Crook thinks fans may never see Michael Carrick “in the dugout again” if he’s given his marching orders by Manchester United.

Carrick had a tremendous first few months in charge of United, helping them to finish third in the Premier League last season. The drop-off has been marked this season, with the Red Devils currently 16th.

They’ve not won in all competitions for over a month and the manager looks out of his depth.

There is a suggestion that Carrick is going to be sacked very soon, and it seems talks are ongoing over that decision being finalised.

Telegraph journalist James Ducker has revealed there are talks happening at the moment, with the boss in the building at United.

He wrote on X: ‘Michael Carrick will be at Carrington this afternoon to watch #MUFC Under 21 take on Hull City in a behind closed doors friendly. Game had been due to kick off at 2pm. Crisis talks over Carrick future and next moves continue.’

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Michael Carrick may never manage again

With the decision not yet known, there might still be hope for Carrick’s United career.

If he is given the boot, though, insider Alex Crook feels the Englishman might never manage again.

He told talkSPORT: “Is it the Glazers’ fault? Yes. Ultimately, all of this is the Glazers’ fault, and I don’t deviate from that nor do Manchester United fans.

“The matchgoing supporters made their feelings particularly clear towards the hierarchy, and I am not saying Michael Carrick is perfect either.

“I do think it is a little bit distasteful the number of people that are almost revelling in Carrick’s downfall.

“This is someone who has handled himself with tremendous dignity.

“The number of people queuing up to have a pop at Michael Carrick I think is unfair.

“I am not sure we’ll see him in the dugout again, I don’t know if he was desperate to go back into management after Middlesbrough.

“I think he felt a sense of duty to Manchester United. I think he knew he was on a hiding to nothing, certainly long term.”

Having been sacked by Middlesbrough after they finished 10th in the Championship in 2024/25, Carrick would not have been in line for a huge job had United not taken a punt on him as caretaker boss.

While he’s surely got some credit in the bank for the job he did in the second half of last season at Old Trafford, being sacked so early on in the season will be a psychological scar that will be hard to get rid of.