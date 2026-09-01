Manchester United have reportedly made a ‘tentative enquiry’ over poaching left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from bitter rivals Manchester City on deadline day.

United have spent much of the final days of the window trying to secure left-back competition for Luke Shaw, despite the England star having one of his most consistent seasons in a Red Devils shirt during the 2025/26 campaign.

Attempts to snap up Lewis Hall from Newcastle were quickly rebuffed, while it appears that a late U-turn over trying to snatch Alejandro Balde from Barcelona has also failed.

While it’s been suggested United could wait to sign Hall next summer, they could still recruit a short-term option for the current campaign.

Balde and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas have been mooted as potential options, but The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Tuesday night that moves for these two players are now off the table.

Whitwell said on X: “Alejandro Balde + Jorge Salinas set to stay at their clubs, meaning Man United look like ending window without new left-back, unless dramatic late change.

“No move away expected for Harry Amass. #MUFC.”

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Man Utd move for Ait-Nouri a non-starter

That has sent United back to the drawing board, with it now emerging that a shock move for Ait-Nouri, who is currently behind Nico O’Reilly in the pecking order at Man City, was being planned.

Transfer insider Sam C on X revealed this update: “EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United have made a tentative enquiry over a surprise deadline-day move for Rayan Aït-Nouri.

“It remains unclear whether talks will progress at this stage.”

However, fellow journalist Ben Jacobs has shed immediate light on Man City’s response to Man Utd, with Ait-Nouri expected to stay put.

Jacobs said on X: “BREAKING: Manchester United have made a deadline day enquiry for Manchester City left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri.

“Unclear if talks are going to progress this evening following an initial approach. #MCFC believe a deal is unlikely.🇩🇿

He added: “Manchester City expect Rayan Ait-Nouri to stay.”

In response to the breaking news, Fabrizio Romano also insists United have zero chance of bringing in Ait-Nouri on deadline day.

Romano said on X: “Rayan Ait-Nouri is not available on the market. No chance for Manchester United move.”