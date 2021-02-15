Man Utd to move for next young gun as scouts watch €20m-rated striker

Manchester United are being tipped to bring in another young talent in the form of Greece striker Christos Tzolis.

The 19-year-old, who has already won four caps for his country, is attracting interest from across Europe.

And according to Sportime in Greece (as cited by Sport Witness), United are in the running for his signature.

The Red Devils recruited young attackers Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo last summer, with the latter only arriving last month.

There is a clear recruitment drive at United to try at and sign Europe’s top young talent, and Tzolis also fits the bill.

The PAOK Salonika star can play as a central attacker or left-winger and is a regular for his club side.

Sportime claims that Tzolis has ‘Europe at his feet’, with Borussia Dortmund already having ‘checked him repeatedly’. The German outfit are said to ‘highly appreciate his abilities’.

But Dortmund have major rivals in the shape of United, who have been extenstively scouting the youngster.

PAOK are reportedly ‘waiting for the biggest offer ever submitted’ for one of their top assets.

A previous article from Sportime stated that the Greek side value Tzolis at €20m. That could be hopeful, however, given the current market.

Lingard hints at Solskjaer disharmony

Jesse Lingard has explained why he took the decision to join West Ham in January, insisting that growing frustration at Manchester United played a big part.

United were happy to sanction the England midfielder’s exit after David Moyes asked about a short-term loan.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he could no longer promise the 28-year-old regular game time.

Lingard, however, claims that he wasn’t even given a fair opportunity to prove his worth after lockdown last June.

Asked why he chose to took on a new challenge at West Ham, Lingard told BT Sport: “First and foremost I’m here to play, win and help the team, so hopefully I can do that and we’ll see where we’re at come the end of the season.

“It’s about playing with a smile on my face and enjoying my football and getting back to the old Jesse.” Read more…