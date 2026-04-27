Liverpool are positioning themselves in prime position to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the free transfer signing of Marcos Senesi this summer, and despite sources confirming that an agreement has been reached with Spurs, the Reds could beat them to the punch thanks to FOUR key factors.

The Bournemouth star has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most stylish centre-halves, mixing both defensive authority and reading of the game, with his superb ability to pick out several progressive passes to get his side up the field. Now, just a year after losing one defensive colossus in Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, the Cherries are facing the loss of a second in Senesi.

Indeed, the 28-year-old is poised to leave the Vitality Stadium as a free agent after reaching the end of his four-year deal with the club and having made it clear to Cherries officials that he is not willing to renew.

With interest in the three-times capped Argentina international now gathering pace, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey confirmed last week that Senesi has reached an agreement in principle to join Tottenham this summer.

However, two factors – one being the very realistic fear that Spurs could be relegated – could yet scupper the deal.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are very much positioning themselves in a strong position to hijack the deal.

Their reporter Mark Brus explained: “It may be that Senesi is leaning towards Spurs if they stay up, but my understanding is that other clubs like Liverpool remain in the race for his signature.

“The Reds are exploring the centre-backs market as they’re really keen to add depth even if Ibrahima Konate stays and signs a new contract.

“I previously mentioned the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Chelsea also being keen on Senesi, but it now seems their interest has cooled. Meanwhile, the player is understood to have rejected offers from Juventus and Borussia Dortmund as they didn’t meet his demands.”

Off the back of that, it’s understood that four major trump cards could swing the deal in Liverpool’s favour…

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Liverpool have four key ace cards over Spurs in Marcos Senesi race

Having brought Senesi to the Vitality Stadium in a summer 2022 transfer from Feyenoord, Richard Hughes – now Liverpool’s sporting director – is believed to have a good relationship with the player’s agents, and that could yet prove a key factor in bringing the Argentine to Anfield.

The fact that Champions League football could also be on the offer at Anfield will also prove another key denominator, with Spurs, at the very best, only able to offer domestic top-flight football.

A player coming into his prime, Senesi might see a move to Anfield as a potential once-in-a-lifetime chance, and the fact that Virgil van Dijk, 35 this summer, is expected to leave Anfield at the end of his deal next year could further his pathway into the first team.

In addition, Senesi is understood to share a close friendship with Reds midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and, if the Reds are serious about hijacking a deal, could use the midfielder to try and convince his international teammate to pick the move to Anfield.

Senesi himself has kept his silence with regards his future, though the BBC last week backed up our claims that the 28-year-old has rejected three offers from Bournemouth to extend his stay on the south coast, and the feeling is now a question of where he will move to next.

The closing weeks of the season will have a big bearing on Senesi’s future and, if Spurs’ quest to stay in the Premier League fails, it will only enhance Liverpool’s hopes of landing the impressive Cherries star on a free transfer.

Missing out on Senesi would prove a huge blow for Spurs, who had outlined the star as a replacement for his compatriot, Cristian Romero, who looks destined to leave this summer.

New manager Roberto De Zerbi could also miss out on another top target this summer in Andy Robertson, after a report outlined the side now looking to gazump Spurs to the departing Reds full-back.

In an exclusive update, TEAMtalk sources have, though, revealed the surprise interest that De Zerbi has in a 34-year-old Scottish Premiership star.

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