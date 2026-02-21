Nott’m Forest already lining up Arsenal star in shock first summer signing

A rarely-seen Arsenal star is on Nottingham Forest’s radar as soon as the summer window opens its doors, according to a report.

Arsenal possess by far the deepest squad in the Premier League in terms of quality from one through 25. As such, it comes as no surprise to see the Gunners leading the way in the Premier League and chasing trophies on four fronts.

The abundance of choice for Mikel Arteta extends to the goalkeeping position too, with Kepa Arrizabalaga – who remains the world’s most expensive goalkeeper – backing up David Raya.

Third in the pecking order is highly-rated Tommy Setford, 19, who arrived from Ajax’s academy in 2024.

Understandably, chances have been few and far between for the Englishman this term given the presence of Raya and Kepa.

And per the latest from FootballTransfers, Setford could have the opportunity to prove his worth in the Premier League next season by way of a shock loan switch to Nottingham Forest.

The report stated: ‘Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Tommy Setford on loan when the 2026 summer transfer window opens.’

Doubling down, they added: ‘Sources have informed us that Nottingham Forest are now eyeing a potential summer loan deal.’

Forest moved for veteran stopper, Stefan Ortega, in January. However, the former Manchester City man only signed a short-term deal running until the end of the season.

The report strongly suggested Setford would only be pursued if Ortega leaves, though a move would still come as a major shock given the presence of Matz Sels.

Sels tied with Raya for a league-leading 13 clean sheets last season, and would place an obvious barrier between Setford and regular starts at the City Ground.

The entire purpose of loaning young players out is to give them regular minutes, but even if Ortega leaves, Setford would struggle to displace Sels in the starting line-up.

