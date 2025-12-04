Rangers target triple transfer splash in January window statement – sources

Rangers are planning an ambitious triple signing in the January transfer window as new manager Danny Röhl seeks to reshape the squad that has fallen short of expectations this season.

Sources inside Ibrox confirm the club have budgeted for at least three major additions, with a proven goalscorer topping the German’s wishlist after a dismal return from the current crop up front.

Central to Röhl’s thinking is the failed summer signing of striker Youssef Chermiti, a deal that cost Rangers £8million and was a major reason former director of football Kevin Thelwell lost his job.

Thelwell sold Chermiti to fans as a great coup for the future, however, £8m is not a small fee in Scotland and should bring a ready-made player. Insiders describe the Chermiti saga as “a major red flag” for Thelwell, whose departure was confirmed last week.

Röhl, appointed in November, has been blunt in private briefings: he needs a reliable No.9 who can start immediately, not another project.

Names under serious consideration include experienced Scottish Premiership performers and proven finishers from the Eredivisie and Scandinavian leagues, with the budget now freed up by Thelwell’s exit and expected sales of fringe players.

Beyond the striker, Rangers are actively scouting a dynamic central midfielder to add energy and a versatile full-back capable of providing competition on both flanks.

Rohl seeks out targets on scouting mission

Recruitment chiefs have already held talks with agents in the Netherlands and Belgium, while Röhl himself has personally watched targets during the November international break.

Club sources stress that the board, under new ownership with the 49ers, are fully aligned with Röhl’s vision and prepared to back him financially to have a much better second half of the season.

Fan frustration is at boiling point, January is being viewed as a pivotal moment. Failure to deliver the three signings Röhl wants could place immediate pressure on the new regime – but success would signal genuine intent to restore Rangers’ dominance.

