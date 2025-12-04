Real Madrid media changes Jude Bellingham tune amid wild Liverpool rumour: ‘The glue’

Just days after strongly criticising Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid media has been effusive in its praise of the England international midfielder, who has been linked with an astonishing move to Liverpool in a swap deal involving Alexis Mac Allister.

Like some Real Madrid players under manager Xabi Alonso this season, Bellingham has been underwhelming and not at his best. Under Carlo Ancelotti, the midfielder was given the licence to get into the opposition’s penalty box and became a reliable source of goals, but that is not the case under Alonso, who replaced the legendary Italian as Los Blancos manager at the end of last season.

The Real Madrid media is fierce in its criticism of the players when they suffer a dip in form, and Bellingham came under attack following Los Blancos’ 1-1 draw with Girona away from home at Estadi Municipal de Montiliv in LaLiga last weekend.

Journalist Maria Jose Hostalrich told Marca that Alonso needs to “get rid of” Bellingham, claiming that “the team has shown it plays better without him”.

Tomas Roncero of AS told Cadena SER that “Bellingham is missing”, with the influential journalist noting that the 22-year-old England international midfielder is “still figuring out what position to play”.

This came against a backdrop of Bellingham being widely linked with a move to Liverpool in a swap deal for Alexis Mac Allister.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, reported that Liverpool have already been in contact with the midfielder’s agent and father, Mark Bellingham.

The report, which has to be taken with a pinch of salt because it has not been backed by any other source, added that Bellingham is ‘clear’ about his future being at Madrid, who themselves are not receptive to any offers for the 22-year-old former Borussia Dortmund star.

Bellingham responded to criticism in the Real Madrid media by turning out a fine performance in Los Blancos’ 3-0 win against Athletic Bilbao away from home at Estadio de San Mames in LaLiga on Wednesday evening.

Alonso deployed Bellingham out wide on the left in midfield, and Marca changed its tune.

The Spanish publication, which has close ties with the Madrid hierarchy, wrote: “And Bellingham’s most complete performance in a long time played a key role in their (Real Madrid’s) overall performance.

“With a more defined role as a midfielder, he shone both in the build-up play and linking up with the two forwards, as well as in defence, where he tirelessly recovered balls and blocked Athletic’s passes.

“It’s important that the Englishman understands he can enjoy a starring role in this team without needing to score goals (which he will, given his knack for arriving late in the box) or hover around the box as an attacking midfielder, but rather as the glue that holds the team’s play together.

“And by the way, he’s not incompatible with Guler.

“That’s a task Xabi Alonso still needs to address, and yesterday he finally got some enjoyment after a very tough few weeks.”

Jude Bellingham impresses for Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

AS, another Madrid-centric reputable Spanish publication, noted that Bellingham was “brilliant in the first half, faded in the second” but added: “Hard to sustain that level of energy and influence.

“Xabi stationed him on the left in the 4-4-2 at San Mames, and Bellingham nailed the role – disciplined defensively, but popping up wherever the attack needed him in transition.”

Against Athletic, Bellingham did not take a shot and played one key pass, according to WhoScored.

The Englishman had a pass accuracy of 92.9%, won two headers, took 76 touches of the ball, and won two dribbles.

Remarkably, Bellingham made seven tackles, one interception and three clearances in the match.

