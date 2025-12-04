Arsenal have announced the signings of twin brothers Edwin and Holger Quintero, while TEAMtalk can reveal that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has put his foot down on a potential departure of Ben White to Manchester City in the January transfer window.

After splashing the cash on new players in the summer of 2025, such as Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi, Arsenal are sitting five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after 14 rounds of matches.

The Gunners have also won all five of their Champions League games so far this campaign, as the Emirates Stadium faithful dream of the team becoming the champions of England and Europe this season.

Arsenal announce Edwin and Holger Quintero deals

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta, though, continues to plan ahead, with the north London outfit announcing the deals for twin brothers Edwin and Holger Quintero from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle.

The 16-year-old duo will move to Arsenal when they turn 18, with the Gunners having high expectations of the teenager.

Arsenal’s official website noted: “Edwin is left-footed, quick and a skilful dribbler. He operates as a right winger, likes to take on opponents and has a catalogue of skills.

“Holger is a technically gifted, right-footed, attacking midfielder who links play with his progressive vision and also possesses the ability to beat opponents with quick feet.

“We will be collaborating closely with Independiente del Valle on the development and well-being of both Edwin and Holger until they arrive at Arsenal.

“Everyone at Arsenal is excited to welcome the Quintero twins to the club in the near future.”

Mikel Arteta blocks Ben White exit

While Arsenal have made two signings for the future, manager Arteta has made it clear that he does not want one of his first-team players to leave in the middle of the season.

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are adamant that Ben White will not leave in the January transfer window.

We understand that Man City are keen on a deal for White, who cost Arsenal £50million (€57.2m, $66.7m) in transfer fees when they signed him from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2021.

The 28-year-old English right-back has been sparingly used this season, making just two starts in the Premier League and playing only 91 minutes in the Premier League.

Sources have told Bailey that White is frustrated at his lack of playing time this season, Arteta is still a huge fan of the defender and has made it abundantly clear that he does not want to lose him in the middle of the campaign.

Gabriel Jesus bombshell

Another Arsenal first-team player that Arteta does not want to let go in January is Gabriel Jesus.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, has reported that there will be ‘enquiries’ for Arsenal striker Jesus in the January transfer window.

The Brazil international striker has recovered from the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury that he suffered against Manchester United in January 2025.

While Arteta has publicly said that he wants Jesus to stay and the striker himself has claimed that he wants to fulfil his contract at the north London outfit, a Brazilian journalist has reported that the former Man City star could still be on his move in January.

Journalist Andre Hernan has told ESPN Brasil that Jesus and his family will assess all options once the January transfer window opens.

While Arteta has full faith in Jesus, the striker knows that he needs to play to be part of the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

Brazilian club Palmeiras are keen on signing Jesus in the middle of the season.