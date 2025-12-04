Liverpool face new Marc Guehi headache as €100m Mo Salah successor emerges

Liverpool have been rocked by Barcelona in their pursuit of Marc Guehi, while manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are being urged by scouts to sign a winger whose rise has been as meteoric as Erling Haaland and is being tipped to become a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

With Ibrahima Konate out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and Virgil van Dijk now 34 years of age, signing a centre-back in 2026 is the defending Premier League champions’ top priority.

It is well-documented how close Liverpool came to signing Marc Guehi on the final day of the summer transfer window, and TEAMtalk has consistently reported that the Crystal Palace star remains the top centre-back target for the Reds in 2026.

Liverpool face Barcelona threat regarding Marc Guehi

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Liverpool are ready to bid in a range of £25m-£30m (up to €34.4m, $40.1) for Guehi in the January transfer window.

Liverpool will have been boosted by Real Madrid’s decision to leave the race for the England international centre-back, who is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

However, the Reds are facing a renewed threat from Barcelona, who, too, are looking for a new centre-back and have been attracted by Guehi’s status as a free agent next summer.

Unlike Liverpool, Barcelona will be able to sign Guehi on a pre-contract from January 1, and the defending Spanish champions are going for it.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Barcelona have made two formal approaches to Guehi’s representatives.

The Catalan giants have made the moves over the past two weeks, with Barcelona sporting director Deco personally keen on the 25-year-old.

Sources have told us that Barcelona are so keen on Guehi that they could even launch a January bid of €20m (£17.4m, $23.3m) for the Palace star.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner has already publicly said that Guehi does not plan to sign a new deal with the club.

Liverpool scouts want Yan Diomande to succeed Mo Salah

Not only are Liverpool looking for a new centre-back in 2026, but the Merseyside club are also keen on signing a new winger who can eventually succeed Mohamed Salah.

Salah is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027, but the Egypt international forward is 33 now and has been underwhelming this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 19 appearances.

While Michael Olise of Bayern Munich would be the dream signing for Liverpool, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool scouts have identified another winger to fill the boots of Mo Salah.

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has told TEAMtalk that Liverpool scouts are pushing manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international has been a star for Leipzig since joining the German club from Leganes in the summer of 2025.

The teenager has scored four goals and given four assists in 14 matches in all competitions for Leipzig so far this season.

Sources have told Graeme Bailey that Liverpool’s scouting department is urging the club’s hierarchy to get a deal in place for Diomande before the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona make their moves, having noted him as a perfect long-term successor to Mo Salah.

An RB Leipzig source said: “In terms of talent level, Red Bull has not experienced an interest like this since Erling Haaland. The ceiling for this kid is that high.

“However, it has to be pointed out there is no for sale sign attached to him – Leipzig do not want to let him leave.”

Despite Leipzig’s stance, given that Diomande has a release clause of €100m (£87m, $116m) in his contract, the German club will be helpless to do anything should Liverpool trigger it and convince the winger to move to Anfield.

Liverpool leave Nico Schlotterbeck race?

Nico Schlotterbeck is another Bundesliga-based star that Liverpool have taken a shine to.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are among the clubs that are keeping tabs on Schlotterbeck, who is a star for Borussia Dortmund and Germany.

Bild, though, has reported that Liverpool have withdrawn from the race to sign the 26-year-old centre-back.

Dortmund have made it clear that the defender is not for sale in the middle of the season, which has led Liverpool to abandon their pursuit, according to the German publication.