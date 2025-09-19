Nicolas Raskin could soon leave Rangers after bedding back into the side

Rangers are set to reintegrate Belgium international Nico Raskin into their squad this weekend, just weeks after a high-profile fallout with manager Russell Martin side-lined the tenacious midfielder, but perhaps not for long.

The 23-year-old’s return comes against a backdrop of sustained interest from English Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Wolves, who continue to monitor his availability closely.

Sources close to Ibrox reveal that Raskin’s absence stemmed from a candid conversation in late August, where the former Standard Liège academy product expressed a strong desire to pursue opportunities south of the border.

Martin, the pragmatic tactician who took the reins at Rangers last summer, has made no secret of his philosophy: only players fully aligned with his vision for a high-pressing, possession-based revival at the club will feature prominently.

“We’re building something special here,” Martin stated post-match earlier this month. “Commitment isn’t negotiable – it’s the foundation.”

Raskin’s frustration was palpable during his exile, which saw him miss three crucial fixtures, including the Old Firm derby.

The midfielder, known for his combative style and precise passing – attributes that earned him seven caps for Belgium’s senior side – had been a linchpin in Rangers’ engine room since his £1.5 million arrival in 2023.

His dip in form coincided with the Gers’ stuttering start to the campaign, but insiders insist the reconciliation was mutual, with Raskin now eager to prove his loyalty on the pitch.

This weekend’s clash against Hibernian at Ibrox offers the perfect stage for redemption. Pundits predict a starting berth for Raskin, potentially alongside captain James Tavernier in midfield, as Rangers aim to claw back ground on leaders Aberdeen.

Yet, the harmony may be short-lived. With Rangers’ valuation pegged at £20million – a figure reflecting his youth, international pedigree, and untapped potential – Premier League suitors are unlikely to relent.

Raskin has lots of suitors

Palace, under Oliver Glasner’s ambitious rebuild, view Raskin as a dynamic upgrade on their injury-plagued midfield options, while Wolves see him as the box-to-box enforcer to bolster Gary O’Neil’s counter-attacking setup.

Bundesliga sides are also keeping tabs on Raskin and sources say German scouts see him as an ideal fit for the style of football in the top division.

As January’s transfer window looms, whispers of formal bids grow louder. For Raskin, torn between Gers glory and Premier League allure, the coming months could define his trajectory.

The fact is when Raskin arrived at Rangers he made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League one day. If a bid arrives he will want to go, but it will be up to Rangers what fee they are willing to accept.

